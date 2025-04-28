'Nazro se utrega...': Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz on their troubled relationship with sister Shafaq Naaz; reveal what went wrong

Trigger Warning: This article mentions severe depression.

Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz's troubled relationship with their real sister, Shafaq Naaz, has been a topic of discussion for many years. During Sheezan Khan's case, things were fine between the siblings. However, afterward, their relationship turned sour once again. In a new interview, Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz expressed their disappointment and anger towards their sister, Shafaq Naaz. Sheezan revealed he was upset with Shafaq for not visiting their mother when she was hospitalized.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz discussed how their mother was in severe depression and how difficult it was to take care of her. They mentioned that their mother had become vulnerable and that they were caring for her like a child. When asked about the reason behind their mother's depression, Sheezan recalled that his case was one of the triggers. During that tough time, their mother had stopped taking her medication, which worsened her condition.

Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz also admitted that one of the reasons behind their mother's depression is that she misses Shafaq Naaz . When asked whether Shafaq was aware of their mother's health crisis, Sheezan and Falaq revealed that everyone in the family knew about it.

Sheezan disclosed, "She (Shafaq) chose not to talk to us. She chose not to stay in touch." Falaq further revealed that their mother was heartbroken after seeing Shafaq's statement. Shafaq had claimed in one of her interviews that she was the "neglected" child, which deeply upset their mother. Sheezan mentioned that Shafaq had assumed she was the neglected one, stressing that a parent cannot choose among their children.

The Ali Baba actor emphasized that although Shafaq could have chosen not to speak with her siblings, she should have at least maintained a cordial relationship with their mother. Sheezan shared that their mother had called Shafaq after the latter underwent knee surgery. Falaq added that their mother had been hospitalized for 10 days due to her health issues.

Falaq Naazz revealed that she had reached out to her sister when their mother was unwell. Although their mother and Shafaq had a conversation, it was very formal. Sheezan and Falaq explained that Shafaq often misunderstood herself as being the "neglected" child.

Sheezan recalled, "When mom was hospitalized, we called Shafaq, and she refused to get involved." He added, "Fir toh thoda insaan nazron se utarta hai na (Then a person loses respect)." When asked if Shafaq had lost respect in his eyes, Sheezan replied, "Haan, gir gayi, definitely (Yes, definitely)."

The sibling duo further expressed how their mother had raised them with great difficulty, and that they are deeply hurt because Shafaq is not maintaining a connection with her.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

