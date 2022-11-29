EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Sharma on bagging Rabb Se Hai Dua: I manifested for this

Karanvir Sharma is one of the most talented actors, who has proved his mettle in the web series, films, and television genres. After a brief hiatus, Karanvir has returned to the small screen with his new daily soap, titled, Rabb Se Hai Dua. He plays the role of Haider - the responsible family guy, and how his decision of remarrying affects the life of his wife, Dua (Aditi Sharma). In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about how he bagged this role and his experience of working on this show.

The 37-year-old, while talking to us, revealed that he went through a phase where he needed constant 'reassurance,' and it was his mother who stood by him. Speaking further, the actor shared that he manifests his dreams. "I'm the kind of a guy who believes in the power of manifestation and I have manifested for this. I think Rabb Se Hai Dua is for everybody, whoever wishes for that one thing in life," said Karanvir.

After Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani what made him take up this show?

The actor said that he looks at the whole package and not just one single thing. There were many factors that contributed him to giving his nod to a show of the same calibre as his last hit, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. Karanvir said, "A lot of factors but the biggest reason was my mom. I was still not sure but then she told me to go and meet the producers, they are really nice people. I look at the whole thing now. It has to be worthwhile, it has to be a layered character, it has to be a good script, a good production house and good production values to it. The first person to get me on board was Veeru. We've worked before in Haq Se, and we met after long years. For him to keep me in mind and have that regard, reassured me. I know him as a creative and he's of the same intellect. He made me meet the producers, they are very intelligent, and everything was falling into place. I wanted to do a good prime-time show because that is also equally important."

On what will make his show stand out

"I think it has been a long since we have seen a show with an Islamic backdrop on Zee TV and that's one uniqueness. At the same time, it has a bit of a culture so that it going to make it different and yet you don't want it to be too different. We are going to try to engage the audience with a good performance," concluded Karanvir Sharma.