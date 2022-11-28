Rabb Se Hai Dua EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Sharma on life's hard time and why he needed constant 'reassurance'

Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma, and Richa Rathore are currently seen in the television show, Rabb Se Hai Dua. The promo of the show has generated immense curiousity among the audience and Karanvir exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about this new journey. In this interview, the actor shared how his character Haider stands out from his previous characters, why he gave his nod for Rabb Se Hai Dua, his experience working on this show, and a lot more: Karanvir on his love for the show's title

I love the title, it's very positive and I don't think there is anyone, who never prayed in his/her life. When I heard the title, I really resonated with it. I had gotten to a time in my life when I needed a lot of reassurance, 'duas.' For me, my 'rabb' is my mom. It's because of her prayers that I bagged this show because there was a phase in my life where I was really going through a hard time and my mom just told me, 'Karan, I just wish you get very busy because whenever you are on sets, you are the happiest and I hope you don't get the time to think about anything else.' On his character in Rabb Se Hai Dua I play the character of Haider, and although, he's not really the head of the family but everyone thinks very highly of him. He's the one everyone talks about for decisions. It is somewhere very similar to my family as well. My family does appreciate my concerns and my thoughts and suggestions. So, that's one similarity. Haider and I are both family oriented and started working very early. I try to see that none of my characters look alike whether it's the cop in my web series or a professor in a television show. No two characters are the same in any medium. On working with his co-actors Aditi Sharma and Richa, both are very good and professional. Aditi is perfect for the part of Dua.



The newness that Rabb Se Hai Dua brings along The newness of this show is that we are trying to shoot in a way that looks authentic. Authenticity is the newness and they have been concentrating on good performances, which also adds to it. We are shooting it with a film camera, and our cinematographers and directors are from the film front as well. We are not trying to make a feature film but we are trying to add a few of our own experiences to make it a little better. So, that whole package is going to be new. On what brings him back to the television medium Because you get to see it every day and it becomes a habit, and when you like the content, you get addicted to it. On his experience of working on Rabb Se Hai Dua With the Almighty's grace and everyone's professionalism, it has been good. It is a good team, they know what they are doing. They are very meticulous and that's how even I like a set to be. I know there is a lot of chaos in general when you are doing a television show as far as the crunch of time is considered, the kind of people that are involved, and sudden changes overnight but to get a bit of sanity and professionalism among that... nobody does it better than the television industry. I don't know how people overnight change the dialogues, scripts, and requirements, and the next thing you know is that they have been prepping for it for the past six months. Forget overnight, even on set there are any changes, they make it go, if the light goes off, they shoot something else. If somebody's turned down for the day because they are not well, they will shoot something else. I just believe that the whole experience is very good but in this show, over and above all of this, the experience of professionalism is what I really like, and at the same time, there is a good environment, and everyone's comfortable in their shoes, which is very important.

