Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Shivangi Joshi's breathtaking PICS from her Bali vacation are too hot to handle

Shivangi Joshi's stunning photos from her Bali vacation are sure to drop your jaw. Ahead of the premiere of her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the actress has taken time off to spend with her best friend, Jannat Zubair. The two actresses have shared a few glimpses from their vacation. Now, Shivangi’s latest pictures have set the internet ablaze. Her fabulous look will surely impress you.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Shivangi Joshi uploaded a few photos from her Bali vacation. In them, the actress is dressed in a white co-ord set. Her white off-shoulder top and long white skirt with a slit make her look nothing short of a supermodel. The first picture is absolutely stunning, with Shivangi’s damp hair falling perfectly on one side of her face. She took a mirror selfie of her look, and fans are in love with it.

The actress, who will soon be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, also shared more pictures from the vacation, where she can be seen posing at a beautiful location she visited.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's stunning PICS here-

After Shivangi shared these mesmerising photos on her Instagram profile, fans flooded the comment section, showering their love on the diva.

Speaking about her professional commitments, Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In this show, the actress stars opposite Harshad Chopda. Their fresh on-screen pairing has already left fans excited. The first promo of the show was released on social media on March 25. Shivangi Joshi will play the role of Bhagyashree, while Harshad Chopda will essay the character of Rishabh.

This will also mark Shivangi’s third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor, after Bekaboo and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. For those unaware, Shivangi rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

