'Sorry for the partial nudity:' Ram Kapoor flaunts his new toned look in PICS, here's how fans REACT

Ram Kapoor promises never to stop inspiring us with his fitness journey, and today, Tuesday, again, he has left us speechless. His recent pictures clearly prove that he is ageing backwards, and we ain't complaining. After his shocking weight transformation, Ram dropped another glimpse of his toned face, with an exciting twist. Fans have flooded the comment section of this post and reacted to this new change in the actor's physique.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ram Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of his new look, which has received a mixed reaction from the fans. In the shared photos, the actor flaunted his toned face and jawline. He is shirtless in these photos.

Sharing this post, Ram emphasised how he is still working on his physique and has yet to achieve his goal. In the caption of this post, Ram shared, "Work in progress… sorry for the partial nudity … still long way to go to reach the goal."

Take a look at Ram Kapoor's post here-

Fans were quick to react to this post and flooded the comment section by expressing their opinions. One fan wrote, "Dayummmm," while complimenting Ram's physique. Another fan wrote, "U looked much better earlier.. pehle aap bade ache lagte the!" Another one also mentioned missing old Ram and said, "I miss your chubby cheeks."

As a fan favorite, the actor has demonstrated that hard work, dedication, and commitment can help achieve numerous goals. When the actor had first shared a glimpse of his transformation and revealed losing 55 kgs, fans had gone into a frenzy.

Amidst this, Ektaa Kapoor had taken an indirect dig at Ram's weight loss after he denied claims of undergoing Ozempic treatment for his transformation. Ekta and Ram's cold war started after Ram, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that Ektaa Kapoor asked him to shoot the kiss scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor has been a part of several popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and Dhadkan, among others. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the top must-watch serials of Ektaa Kapoor. His last project was a web show, Khalbali Records, which was released on September 12, 2024.

