Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BFFs Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja never had too many opinions on their partners

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are two of the most popular actors of telly land. The duo first teamed up for the popular drama Kumkum Bhagya where Sriti played the lead role of Pragya while it was Taneja’s debut show in a supporting character of Purab. As time passed the two became close friends and now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the two have opened up on their journey from co-actors to best buddies. Here’s what the duo said.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the most comfortable friends

Popular actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recalling their beautiful memories together as friends. On being asked whether in future they will have too many opinions on their respective partners, the Kumkum Bhagya co-actors said, “Thankfully we would not, we are not that type we have made each other very comfortable as friends, that has never happened.” Later they were asked if they have tried to set up each with someone else they denied and Taneja said, “She will kill us if I try to do that.”

Watch the Interview here

Later the duo competed against each other in a fun segment to guess some popular Bollywood movies based on friendships but the plots will be poorly drafted plots. The segment starts off with Jha guessing most of the movies despite them being Arijit’s favorites however the latter too does not give up and they manage to reach a tie-breaker question. In the end, Sriti manages to win while Taneja congratulates her on winning the hamper despite not watching many Bollywood movies like him.

The duo even recalled when they met first time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya where Taneja was a newbie while Jha and her co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia were already established actors in the industry. The Saubhagyati Bhava fame said, “In the Beginning, he respected me as a senior but later we got comfortable and we had a very organic friendship where things developed with time. “The two even shared the time they spent in Thailand during New Year's with different parties going on the beaches and how many memories they created on this kind of trip. Further, Taneja added, “She is a blessing in my life, she is the most caring person, she will make you feel chilled even in all silent room.”

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja’s professional life

Sriti Jha is known for her shows Kumkum Bhagya and Saubhagyavati Bhava. Arjit also featured in Kumkum Bhagya and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The two also made a cameo appearance in the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2023: Dil Dosti Dance to Miley Jab Hum Tum; 11 telly shows to watch with friends