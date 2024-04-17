In the previous vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar informed their fans that Ruhaan was suffering from a fever. The couple mentioned that their Eid vlog was incomplete due to their baby's illness and cranky mood. Recently, in his new vlog, Shoaib gave an update about Ruhaan's health and assured fans that there had been nothing to worry about.

Ruhaan is gradually recovering

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar continue to give a glimpse of their lives through their vlogs. This time, sharing an update about their son's health, the actor reassured fans that Ruhaan has been recovering from viral fever. He expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for the little boy's speedy and gradual recovery.

In his vlog, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant said, "Ruhaan is fine now. And as I told you all, he had viral, but we get scared at times."

The actor further mentioned that he and Dipika would be taking their son to the same hospital where he was born and consulted a doctor. Shoaib stated that the doctor generally stays in touch with premature babies for at least two years to monitor their health and other factors. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Later, in the vlog, we had Ruhaan visiting the doctor. On the way back, the couple stopped by a mall and enjoyed eating dahi puri. After having some delicacies, Dipika and Shoaib did some shopping for Ruhaan and then reached home.

What actually happened to Ruhaan?

In his Eid vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim stated that his son had been cranky and irritated because of the teething process that ultimately led to fever. The Sasural Simar Ka fame revealed that his son has been unwell for 6-7 days. He and Dipika shared how they contacted doctors and friends about the same.

Not only this, the duo remarked that they panicked because Ruhaan had been suffering from a fever for the last six days, and it was their first time experiencing such a situation. But now, since the little munchkin is doing fine, his parents are at ease and relieved.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Imtiaz Ali says AR Rahman suggested THIS name for Chamkila instead of Diljit Dosanjh