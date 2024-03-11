Gauahar Khan drops adorable PIC of son Zehaan as he turns 10 months; writes, ‘Keep my baby in your prayers’

Gauahar Khan asks fans to keep Zehaan in their prayers

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan posted a sweet story to celebrate Zehaan’s 10 months. The frame features his feet. Gauahar’s little bundle of joy is seen wearing a white shoe on one foot while his other foot only has a sock. Pointing at the same, the 40-year-old actress shared how he always ends up like this. In the picture, Zehaan is sitting on the sofa and dressed up in blue trousers.

Alongside the photo, Gauahar melted hearts with her caption. She penned, “My Zehaan thing to do!!! Always 1 shoe on 1 shoe off! Allah humaa baarik lahu! My Jaan My life 10 months (red-heart emoji) Ma Sha Allah! Keep my baby in your prayers! Thank you for all the love for him.”

Have a look at Gauahar Khan’s Instagram story

Gauahar- Zaid announce the arrival of their child

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 25, 2024. They joined the parenthood club on May 10, 2023. The celebrity duo made a public announcement of this good news through a heartwarming joint post on Instagram. They dropped a creative texted picture which read, "It's a boy. Assalaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023. To make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar." In the caption, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, "Allahumma baarik fihi."

After welcoming Zehaan, Gauahar, and Zaid have captured the hearts of their fans and followers several times with posts related to their little boy. They are frequently seen sharing funny yet relatable content on social media.

