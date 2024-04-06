Gauahar Khan who is currently busy enjoying one of the best phases of her life, motherhood maintains an active presence on social media. The doting mom shares reels and photos that entertain her fans and keep them updated about her whereabouts. Recently, she posted a reel on how much she enjoys Iftaar that caught the attention of the netizens. What we found funny is her husband Zaid Darbar’s comment on the post. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Gauahar Khan’s recent reel

Gauahar Khan’s video shows her mouthing Lisa D'Souza’s famous vibing dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her husband also joins the reel and so does their family. They gathered for Iftaar which is evident from the food spread before them.

Watch Gauahar Khan’s video here:

In the caption, the actress wrote why she enjoys Iftaar. Her caption for the post reads, “There’s no vaaataavaran like Iftaar time. #justavibe. I pray for good food and abundance in everyone’s lives. #reels #trending #funny #ramadan2024”

Zaid Darbar’s comment on Gauahar Khan’s post

Netizens loved Zaid Darbar’s honest confession in the comment section. He admitted that he was forced to take part in the reel. His comment reads, ‘Zabardasti mujheeeee vibe bolne lagayaaaa yeh log ne.“ While most of the users dropped laughter emojis, a few wrote that it’s evident from his expression that he didn’t feature in the video willingly. Some also wrote how husbands do silly things to keep their wives happy.

Advertisement

Check out Zaid Darbar's comment here:

Gauahar Khan is often spotted with her little boy in and around the city. It was very recently that Gauahar and Zaid revealed their baby boy’s face. Yesterday, the family was spotted attending Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s daughter’s birthday. Gurmeet’s daughter Lianna turned 2 years old and they threw a party on the occasion.

Talking about her professional front, the actress returned to work a few months after the delivery of her son. She was seen hosting the reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi turns heads in chic casual outfit; flaunts sling bag worth whopping Rs 1 lakh