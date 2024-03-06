Gauahar Khan shared a close bond with her father, the late Zafar Ahmed Khan. She would often share sweet family pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Gauahar was left heartbroken when her father passed away three years ago. Today, on his death anniversary, she has taken to social media to pen a lengthy emotional note for him, and our hearts go out to her.

Gauahar Khan's heartwrenching note for her late father

Compiling a few delighted and precious moments that she shared with her father, Gauahar Khan posted a short clip remembering his late dad. The video features a few old clips and photos of him. Dropping the video, the actress wrote, "I don’t know what to write ……. As I try to hold back my tears as my throats feels the same old pain as I do so. 3 years without my pappa don’t know how it still hurts the same. Ufffffff. My hero. My inspiration. My everything. I love you my pappa ."

She further added, "May Allah give you the highest darja in jannah , Ameen. I love you soooooo much. Can’t explain. I love you #zafarahmedkhan the most handsome man ever. PS: my Zehaan has your charisma and your smile Allahumma baarik lahu ."

Watch the video here:

Nigaar Khan's note to her father

Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "MERE PYAARE PAPA.. THE MOST LOVING FATHER. I MISS YOU SO MUCH, MISS YOU VOICE CALLING MY NAME, MISS HUGGING YOU. MISS YOUR KISSES ON MY CHEEKS. YOU ARE ALWAYS IN MY AND IN MY DUAS. MAY ALLAH SWT BLESS YOU WITH JANNATUL FIRDAUS, AMEEN."

Look at her story here:

Celebs react

After Gauahar Khan posted the sweet clip, many celebs reacted. Nigaar Khan commented, "Pappppaaaa he is always with us gau.. every min and every sec in our hearts and our Duas." Kishwer Merchant, Gautam Rode, Mahhi Vij, Sugandha Mishra, and many others reacted in the comment section. Fans also poured love on the post and landed sweet messages for Gauahar Khan.

