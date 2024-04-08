Gauahar Khan, who recently served hosting duties in the latest season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11, has suddenly decided to cut her hair short for her latest hair transformation. The actress is known for her forthright personality, which was well portrayed through her stint in Bigg Boss 7, where she emerged as the winner. Although she is now a mother to Zehaan, she still manages to slay with her undeniable personality and exceptional looks.

Why has Gauahar Khan decided to cut her hair?

Gauahar Khan, after Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11, has been relishing motherhood and spending valuable time with her family. She returned to work after eight months of her pregnancy. Her fans are astonished by her dedication to shed her post-pregnancy weight through intense workouts. Lately, Gauahar has begun creating vlogs to keep her fans updated about her life. In her latest vlog, the new mom has taken everyone by surprise with her decision to chop off her hair.

Explaining the reason, she said, "I am losing a lot of hair. Actually, mujhe thoda late hit hua hai postpartum hair loss (Actually, the postpartum hair loss has hit me a little late). And I look really weird with this hair tied up right now, but I've decided to cut my hair. Not too much! Don't worry."

The Ishaqzaade actress' explanation reveals that she is struggling with hair loss. Yet, later in the video, Gauahar gave some relief to her fans, assuring them that she would only be cutting off two to three inches of her hair as she is aware that everyone adores the length of her hair. She added that it goes "much against her wishes."

Gauahar gets into a banter with the hairstylist and tells him, "Mere sath dhokha hua hai (I have been cheated)," claiming that the stylist told her he would cut two inches but has cut three inches. Further in the video, she elaborates on how it is difficult for her to let someone touch her hair. She mentioned that she did not have the time to go to her regular stylist today; therefore, she came to this salon for the transformation.

Later in the vlog, she urged everyone for their prayers to stop the hair loss. Explaining, she said, "I have a lot of hair loss, and because of that, I'm extremely careful. Brush jab bhi jata hai, mujhe aisa lagta hai aur bhi dus baal gir jayenge. Toh dawa aur dua dono ki zaroorat hai for hairfall to stop (Whenever I brush my hair, I feel my hair will shed even more. This time I need your blessings and prayers to stop this)."

Further, Gauahar Khan gave her quick health update, as she had to skip a roza (fast) because of her menstrual cycle. Additionally, she mentioned that Zaid Darbar didn't want her to cut her hair, but she hopes that he likes her new hairstyle. "Lambe to ache baal lag rahe hai. Kyu kaat rahe ho? (Long hair looks perfect. Why do you want to cut it?)"

Concluding her vlog, the actress found her hair length to be perfect, and in our opinion, she looks fabulous. We can't really wait for Eid!

More about Gauhar Khan

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, and the couple became parents to Zehaan in 2023. Recently, on their holy trip to Mecca and Medina, the couple revealed their infant's face to the world, sharing his pictures from there. Gauahar, who is a stunning, hardworking woman, got back to work within eight months after her C-section and hosted the entire season of JDJ 11 along with Rithvik Dhanjani. Apart from this, she won the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 7, back in the day.

