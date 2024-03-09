Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani says she will not do a 'dance show' again; here's why

After clinching the title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the biggest dance reality show, Manisha Rani was celebrated widely, deemed the season's most deserving winner. In a recent interview post her victory, she made a startling statement, asserting she will not enter any dance competitions henceforth. Winning as a wildcard entry, Manisha Rani not only secured the trophy but also won over the audience with her performances.

Why Manisha refuses to join future dance shows

Post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani, in a candid interview, surprisingly stated she has no plans to participate in dance shows moving forward. She expressed, “Ho gaya ek life ka jeet liye, Ganga naha liye abhi, ab koi dance wala show nahi karna hai, sacchi bahut mehnat hai ismien (I've achieved a once-in-a-lifetime victory, cleansed myself in the Ganga, and now I do not wish to partake in any dance-related shows. Honestly, it demands a lot of hard work).”

Will Manisha Rani step away from dancing altogether?

Despite her triumph in JDJ11, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 star mentioned she's taking a break from dancing for a month following the intense schedule of the dance show. She remarked, “Abhi to sach mien Jhalak ke bad itna dance kar liya hai ki main ek mahina ab nahi dance karungi bhai (Honestly, after Jhalak, I've danced so much that I won't dance for a month, brother).”

Advertisement

Her comments reflect the exhaustive nature of the show, which she mentioned with a hint of humor. She jokingly added, “Aisa lag raha hum ab 10 saal nahi naachenge, jitna hum naach liye hai (It feels like we won't dance for the next 10 years, given how much we've danced).”

However, later in the video interview, Manisha shared that despite her current exhaustion, her love for dance is too deep to quit. She said, “But sach mien dance se itna pyar ho gaya hai, ki ab mujhe lagta hai ki beech beech mien kuch bhi aisa hoga to ab khud bhi beech mien kuch videos banate rahenge dance ka (But really, I've fallen so much in love with dance that now I feel if anything comes up in between, I'll keep making some dance videos myself).” She clarified her future approach, “Matlab aisa wala ekdum under pressure wala dance nahi karna hai yar ki teen minute ja ke naachna hai, ab kya hai aram se dance krenge (It means I don't want to do that kind of dance under pressure anymore, where you have to go and dance for three minutes. Now, we'll dance at our own leisure).”

Manisha Rani’s journey so far

Known for her straightforward and bold comments on social media, Manisha Rani has gradually endeared herself to the public since exiting Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in 2023. Beyond her career, Rani is passionate about societal change and assisting those in greatest need. In the finale week, actor Sonu Sood expressed immense support for her and expressed his eagerness to collaborate on social initiatives. In a recent vlog, Manisha was seen spreading joy among slum children by distributing school bags and food boxes.

Her journey in reality shows includes participation in Dance India Dance Season 5, Bigg Boss OTT 2, and, most recently, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which was hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh reveals what happens between pitcher and Sharks after deal is secured on show