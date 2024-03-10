Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares enchanting photos from the city of love

Sriti Jha, known for playing the role of Pragya Mehra in the hit TV series Kumkum Bhagya, has been captivating audiences with her performance in the recently premiered show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The series has received widespread praise, particularly for the endearing chemistry between Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, adored by fans.

Sriti Jha shares pictures from her trip

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from her trip to Paris and wrote as a caption, 'Le boudoir! P.S.: best people, best stay EVER!'

Sriti Jha boasts a huge fan base that eagerly follows everything she shares on her social media platforms. The actress recently celebrated her 38th birthday in Paris. In the series of photos, she was seen giving a tour of her hotel room and the streets outside. Fans were delighted to see the pictures. One user wrote, 'Wah! What a life!' Another user wrote, 'Wow... that's how you do birthdays #goals!' Shreya Dhanwanthary and Akanksha Juneja also dropped hearts in the comment section.

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye:

In the series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja take on the lead roles as the on-screen couple. Sriti embodies the character of Amruta, while Arjit brings Virat to life. Viewers adore their on-screen chemistry, often expressing their support for the duo with the hashtag #AmVira on social media. Premiering on November 27, 2023, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has amassed a considerable fan following due to its compelling storyline. The show delves into the contrasting personalities of Amruta and Virat, especially regarding their perspectives on relationships.

Advertisement

About Sriti Jha:

Sriti Jha's journey in television is marked by her talent and popularity. She gained fame as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her on-screen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia made them a beloved celebrity couple. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has shown her versatility in various shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also had a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Arjit Taneja.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are currently starring as the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show premiered on November 27 and has garnered attention due to its captivating storyline. Sriti plays the character of Amruta, while Arjit portrays the role of Virat. The series highlights the contrasting personalities of Amruta and Virat, particularly in their perspectives on relationships.

ALSO READ: PICS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta's captivating black ensemble steals the spotlight