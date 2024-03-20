How these TV stars are managing their work lives after becoming mothers: From Rubina Dilaik to Rupali Ganguly

Recently, a lot of TV actresses have been returning to the industry after taking breaks or continuing to work even during their third trimester. Some are even making comebacks shortly after giving birth. It's impressive how they balance their family life, newborns, and work commitments. Let's explore how they handle shooting for daily soaps, which can be quite time-consuming, while still being present for their loved ones.

Television actresses who are balancing their Professional and Personal Lives Perfectly

Rubina Dilaik

Renowned television personality Rubina Dilaik, who married Abhinav Shukla in 2018, recently welcomed twin daughters into the world, naming them Edha and Jeeva. The couple participated together in Bigg Boss 14, with Rubina emerging as the winner.

Last year, Rubina became a mother to twins and, within three months, or to be specific, fifty-five days after her delivery, she underwent a series of exercises and followed a strict diet to regain her figure. The Chhoti Bahu actress has lost eleven kgs in total till now.

She keeps her fans updated about her daily life through her vlogs, where she is seen managing well as a mother. She often discusses her journey of motherhood and how beautifully her life has changed. She takes her daughters everywhere with her and keeps an eye on them even when she is working. Indeed, it takes a lot to be both a mother and a television actress.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Hindi films and television. She began her career in modeling and participated in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2002. She appeared in many music albums and was the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

She later married Zaid Darbar and gave birth to Zehaan. Despite her C-section and postpartum weight, the Ishaqzaade actress returned to work and recently hosted the biggest dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, along with Rithvik Dhanjani. The actress committed to returning to her pre-pregnancy weight and figure, and after eight months of dedicated work, she successfully regained the body she had before becoming pregnant with Zehaan.

The actress calls herself 'savage' as she writes, "I am Savage. I challenged MYSELF, and I did it. Alhamdulillah. Proudly a mom to my infant. Zehaan ki ummi did it. Back at my pre-pregnancy weight, just need to get my absolute strength back." The dedication to work is what makes these television actresses superwomen. Gauahar is currently on break as she spends the holy month of Ramadan with her family, where she will be peacefully spending some quality time. She has yet not revealed her son’s face, but she keeps her fans posted about him. Post-delivery, she went to Goa to spend a vacation with her family.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, flourishing as one of India's best comedians, started working 12 days after her delivery. It indeed takes a lot of courage to return to work without any extra rest. Later, the comedian was trolled for her decision, to which she gave a fitting reply, "There are some people who have criticized me, saying, 'Arre, she has left her baby at home, what was the hurry?' People always talk, but we should always listen to positive things. We are not women who have descended from heaven and need a lot of rest. Many working women go back to work a week after having babies."

Currently, she is hosting Dance Deewane 3 and also keeps her fans updated through her vlogs. She is a doting mother, a wife, and she understands her responsibilities well. Often in the vlog, she is seen excited to be with her son Gola after the shoot or spending a little more time playing with her son when there is no shoot. Clearly, she craves to stay a little longer with her son, and she also shares her daily challenges with her son.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, a distinguished name in television, hardly requires an introduction. She gained widespread acclaim for her unforgettable portrayal of the quintessentially middle-class, unapologetically candid Monisha Sarabhai, captivating audiences throughout the series.

Following a hiatus of seven years, Rupali returned to television with Anupamaa. She opened up about gaining weight post-pregnancy and the body shaming she endured from neighbors. Rupali shared that her inability to lactate led her to try various foods in hopes of stimulating milk production to breastfeed her child, resulting in her weight increasing from 58 kgs to 86 kgs.

She later appreciated her husband for showing trust in her and asking her to rejoin the industry, recognizing where her caliber lies. She highlighted that she is not able to spend quality time with her son, but she has a wonderful husband who stays back at home to take care of the kids while she is shooting. The actress often shares updates where she is seen spending quality time with her son, husband, and her family, indicating that she is more of a family person.

It's true that a woman is a powerful creature, but she eventually becomes a warrior and develops the quality of multitasking when she becomes a mother. Because only a mother can understand the pain of leaving her child at home while she is at work, but still, all the ladies we have discussed above are leading in their respective fields as well as blooming in their personal lives.

ALSO READ: Controversial exits from TV shows: Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Shehzada Dhami, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and others