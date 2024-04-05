Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are a popular couple in the TV industry, adored by many fans. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has won over a huge following. They keep their fans entertained with amusing reels, and recently Aishwarya Sharma posted a funny video featuring her husband Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya Sharma shares a funny video with Neil Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a funny reel with her hubby Neil Bhatt on IPL. She wrote in the caption, “Indiaaaaa .. Indiaaaaa #aishwaryasharma #neilbhatt #funnyreels #trendingreels #ipl #ipl2024 #indiancricketteam #ilovemyindia🇮🇳.”

In the video, Neil asks Aishwarya if she watches IPL to which Aishwarya agrees. Then he asks, “Toh iss baar konsi team jeetegi? (Which team will win this time?)” and Aishwarya humorously replies, “Isme koi puchne vali baat hai? India hi jeetegi. (Is there any question to ask about this? India will win.).”

As soon as Aishwarya posted the video, fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis. Complimenting Aishwarya for her Bigg Boss journey, one user wrote, “Maturity is when u realise Aish is the most strongest and real contestant in the Bigg Boss house.” Another user wrote, “Neil Aishwarya aap log jaada spotted nHi hote ... Mujhe acha nhi lgta. (Neil, Aishwarya, you guys aren't spotted much... I don't like it).”

Neil and Aishwarya’s Bigg Boss journey

Neil and Aishwarya participated in Bigg Boss 17 in which Munawar Faruqui emerged as a winner. In the show, their constant arguments with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught everyone’s attention. Even though they tried to patch things up, the two couples never became friends and always kept arguing. Even after the show, their disagreements remained the same.

More about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

In the TV series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma played the character Patralekha as an antagonist. Neil portrayed the role of Virat Chavan, opposite Ayesha Singh, who played the role of Sai. While filming the show, Aishwarya and Neil fell in love with each other. Their love blossomed quickly, leading them to decide to get married.

Aishwarya and Neil had an intimate wedding ceremony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, attended by close friends and family. Subsequently, they had a reception in Mumbai, which was attended by their loved ones and actors from the entertainment industry. Additionally, renowned Bollywood actress Rekha graced their wedding with her presence.

