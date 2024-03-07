Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Akka Saheb forces Savi to perform post marriage puja with Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly grabbing one of the top spots on TRP charts. The show keeps on introducing interesting twists. It features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the lead roles. The popular daily is currently revolving around the post-marriage problems of Savi and Ishaan. In the recent episodes, audiences witnessed some high-voltage drama as Savi gets forced to perform some rituals with Ishaan.

Savi refuses to agree at Akka Saheb’s demand

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Akka Saheb comes to Savi and orders her to not go to college. The two began to argue. Savi questions Akka Saheb as to why she is stopping her from going to college. She informs Savi that today is an auspicious occasion and she needs to do Mahalakshmi puja along with Ishaan. Akka Saheb also tells Savi that she is going to have her haldi-kumkum ceremony.

Savi clearly refuses to perform the ritual. She says when they don’t consider her their daughter-in-law and so, all this doesn’t make sense. Akka Saheb gets angry with Savi and says that she will have to follow her orders because it is a matter of her honor.

Ishaan arrives at the scene. He also agrees with Savi’s decision and says he doesn’t want to further see Bhosale family’s honor getting spoiled at the hands of Savi. Ishaan makes Akka Saheb recall his reception function where Savi damaged their reputation.

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya Bhosale parivaar ki izzat ke khatir haldi-kumkum ki rasmein karne ke liye Savi raazi hogi? (Will Savi agree to do haldi-kumkum ritual for the sake of Bhosale household’s honor?)”

Take a look at recent video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

In the recent episode of the show, Reeva is seen coming to Bhosale house and convincing Savi and Ishaan to perform the post marriage puja. During the ceremony, Panditji will ask Ishaan to make Savi wear the sacred bangles. Later, Savi tells Ishaan that she will hand over the bangles to Reeva as she is the one who deserves them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday-Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira to lock horns with Dadi Sa and Armaan, fight case against Poddar family