Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting the love of the audiences. The show is picking up the pace with Abhira and Armaan's relationship improving. They've now become friends. Abhira's relationship with other Poddar family members has also improved. However, in the upcoming episodes of the show, things will yet again take a U-turn and the family members will start to dislike Abhira as she plans to go against the family.

Abhira goes against the Poddar family

As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira is seen getting dressed in her uniform of an advocate as she affirms to take a stand for what is right and will serve the purpose of becoming a lawyer by bringing justice to people. Abhira meets Dadi Sa who asks her about her decision against the family. However, Abhira takes a stand for herself and tells her that the villagers are innocent. Armaan enters and tells her that his Dadi Sa never does anything wrong.

Take a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here-

Furthermore, Dadi Sa tells Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) that if what she is standing by is right, she (Dadi Sa) would herself get arrested. However, if Abhira is proven to be wrong after the trial, she will have to forget about her dream of becoming a lawyer. This leaves Abhira in a dilemma.

The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Roohi was seen being humiliated for rejoicing while her husband Rohit was missing. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) takes a stand for her. Even Abhira gives an earful to the person who spoke ill about Roohi. The family believes that Rohit is no more and wants Roohi to get married.