Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sumit Singh opens up on her affection for her negative character Reeva

During a special conversation with India Forums, Sumit Singh, the actress from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, revealed her deep affection for Reeva. She also mentioned that her character, Reeva, is all about love and giving. Sumit added that Reeva's love for Ishaan is genuine, but now Ishaan has reunited with Savi. Additionally, she acknowledged that fans are adoring their on-screen chemistry and affectionately calling them #Ishvi.

Why does Sumit Singh adore her character?

The actress Sumit Singh in a conversation with India Forum expressed her emotional attachment to her character Reeva. According to Sumit Singh, Reeva is overflowing with love and she can do anything for her love for Ishaan. Although her character is in love with Ishaan, the actress mentioned that Ishaan and Savi’s pair is being adored by people and also that she is thrilled to know about their popularity.

Talking about Reeva, Sumit says that the girl is emotionally drained as her second engagement has also broken. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a story revolving around Ishaan, Savi and Reeva.

Sumit Singh on the greyish side of Reeva

Sumit Singh shifted her attention to Reeva's positive attributes in order to argue that no individual is inherently negative; circumstances play a significant role in shaping one's character. Sumit added. “As of now, I haven't observed any hint of a greyish demeanour, but in my opinion, those who lose their love often lose their composure as well.”

Advertisement

The actress, who is 26 years old, claims that Reeva has an incredible depth of love and devotion. Despite not displaying any signs of jealousy yet, if it were to occur, Sumit Singh would still appreciate her character.

Sumit describes her feelings of playing Reeva, “However, even if her demeanour were to shift in a negative direction, I would relish the opportunity to portray her, as it would be justified for her character. Therefore, I’m comfortable with it, and would enjoy playing her. So, yes, I enjoy playing Reeva.”

Why was Reeva wearing a saree in a recent episode?

According to Sumit Singh, her character is emotionally attached to Ishaan aka Shakti Arora. Her love for him is unconditional. Maybe her dreams are shattered but she still clings to hope that Ishaan may harbor feelings for her. However, she dressed up in saree to capture Ishaan’s attention.

Meanwhile, Bhavika Sharma is playing the role of Saavi in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 12: Anuj loses calm after Anupama avoids discussion with him