Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have charmed audiences with their romance onscreen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and their real-life personalities in Bigg Boss 17. The duo was one of the most talked-about couples on the show. While the duo faced many challenges inside the controversial reality show, they emerged stronger than ever.

Recently, the couple sat down for a long interview with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao for their show Couple of Things and shared many unknown details about their relationship. In the interview, Neil Bhatt also spoke about his breakup, its effects, and how he dealt with it, among other things. Read on to know more.

Neil Bhatt on dealing with breakups

Neil Bhatt said, "A lot of people, after relationships, close their doors and shut themselves off from the world. But I function very differently, how many ever times dil toota hoga but I am very optimistic in that sense ke kuch bhi hua hoga (something like that happened), but I don't waste even a second brooding over that. It's gone, and now a lot of new things are there in life, so I can't waste time on that."

Have a look at Neil Bhatt's fun reel with Aishwarya Sharma here:

Neil Bhatt on his heartbreak

"Bahot hi bura phase dekha tha (I've witnessed an extremely bad phase) before my relationship with Aishwarya. I still remember kyuki jab hua tha, break-up hua tha tab (I still remember when it happened) it affected my mom a lot. Mummy ko frozen shoulder hua tha, dono shoulders mein (Mom had frozen shoulders). I used to not break down in front of her."

He added, "Mere pass woh moment hi nahi aaya ke mai express karu apne aap ko. Toh woh kahi na kahi andar hi reh gaya. (I didn't get the chance to grieve and express my emotions; thus, it stayed somewhere within.) Mom ke saamne I used to be happy. She would have been affected to know about my state, and thus, I used to make sure to be fine in front of my mom."

Neil Bhatt on dealing with waves of emotions

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor said, "It used to happen so uncontrollably and erratically and wasn't triggered by any Bollywood song or anything filmy." He added that in the middle of a drive, he used to cry and feel all sorts of emotions. He said, "I am sure many people might have gone through this feeling. What helped me was the thought that I was there for myself to fill that void; I don't want someone to fill that void."

He added, "So, I was there for myself. Yes, my family was there. I don't have a lot of friends. I started working out and I started doing meditation. That relationship taught me that I don't want to waste any moments of my precious life. All life is precious, we often say, but we often forget to give importance to our own lives. "

"I would suggest take your time, vent it out, grieve about your relationship, and move on," he said

Neil Bhatt on turning down Aishwarya Sharma's subtle proposal

In the interview, Neil and Aishwarya spoke at length about their love story and how it started. Aishwarya Sharma mentioned being in a toxic relationship before meeting Neil and said he would help her out of it. She got mixed signals, and one fine day, she called him to tell him that she felt for him. However, Neil told her that he wanted to focus on his career. Aishwarya regretted confessing her feelings.

However, Neil explained the reason behind initially turning Sharma down. He stated that he desperately wanted Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to work and didn't want their relationship to hinder the show's success. Also, Bhatt revealed that he had only 80,000 Rs in his bank account when he signed the show. He also mentioned signing the show for relatively less per-day fees as it was lockdown. Thinking about all these aspects, he turned down the proposal.

Neil Bhatt on confessing his feelings to Aishwarya Sharma

Furthermore, Neil revealed that one fine day, on the sets of the show, Sharma left without saying 'bye' to him, which left him uneasy. He met her near her building, and they chatted for 45 minutes. Later, on the same day, he asked her for marriage, and Sharma said yes.

The reason Aishwarya was drawn toward Neil was his caring nature and the fact that he was interested in settling down, unlike her ex-flame.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt reveals turning down Aishwarya Sharma's subtle proposal initially