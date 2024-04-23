Helly Shah, known for her role in Swaragini has captivated viewers with her innocent charm and acting talent. Every character she has portrayed connects her with viewers, making her one of the industry's most beloved figures.

The actress continues to grab attention with her frequent appearances. Recently, she was spotted in a chic cotton co-ord set, perfectly capturing the essence of summer fashion.

Helly Shah shines in a chic summer outfit

Today, Helly Shah stepped out in the city for a lunch date in the perfect summer fit. For the said date, Helly chose a floral cotton lounge co-ord set, setting the perfect tone for the sunny day.

The floral print added a playful touch to the outfit, perfectly complementing her lively persona. Keeping her accessories minimal yet chic, the actress wore small golden studs and styled her hair in a ponytail, topped with stylish sunglasses and subtle makeup.

In the clip, Helly can be seen stepping out of her car, posing for the paparazzi and interacting with them. The actress continues to captivate viewers with her fashion sense and social media presence.

Helly shares a fun-filled videos on social media

The Swaragini actress remains active on social media, treating her fans with her daily life updates. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fun-filled reel with her best friend on Amar Singh Chamkila’s song Pehle Lalkare Naal Main Dar Gai.

She wrote in the video, “When you can vibe on any song with your bestie.” She wrote in the caption, “A little cardio post lunch is always a good idea.” Actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Sachin Sachdeva and more reacted to it.

More about Helly Shah

Helly Shah entered the entertainment industry in 2010 with her debut in the TV series Zindagi Ka Har Rang. She has since appeared in several popular shows including Gulaal, Swaragini, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Naya Safar, and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and others.

She has also appeared in Diya Aur Baati Hum, portraying Shruti and Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu. Additionally, she showcased her talent on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and other projects, receiving praise for her outstanding performances.

