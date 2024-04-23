Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to get married to her beau Dipak Chauhan this week and the wedding shenanigans are in full swing. Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah are going all out in the preparation for the wedding. They hosted a grand bridal shower for the bride-to-be and Arti was seen rejoicing on her special day with family and friends.

In the midst of the celebration, conjecture regarding Govinda attending the wedding has been doing the rounds and Kashmera Shah exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that she would touch his feet and welcome him to the wedding. Relations between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's family haven't been smooth. However, the family had apparently sent the first wedding card to Govinda and very respectfully invited him to the wedding.

Kashmera Shah on looking forward to Govinda's presence in Arti Singh's wedding

Addressing the concern about Govinda attending the wedding, Kashmera said, "Well, we are looking forward to welcoming him at the wedding. We will very respectfully do so. As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. After all, he is at my father-in-law's place and I would pay him my respects. He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding."

Take a look at a glimpse of Arti Singh's wedding rituals here:

Kashmera Shah on being emotional on Arti Singh's wedding

Kashmera Shah said, "It is surely an emotional moment for us. The other day, we all got so emotional, even during Haldi rituals, we were teary-eyed. I have known Arti for almost eighteen years and it feels so beautiful to see her get married to such a decent guy. However, it is also emotional as she's now going away and will be somebody's wife."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are set to get married on April 25, 2024, at the Iskon Temple.

