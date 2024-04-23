Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been in talks for alleged tiffs of lead actors with the producer of the show Rajan Shahi. Speculations were rife that actors like Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan, and Harshad Chopda had creative differences with Shahi, and now, in a recent interview with ABP news, Rajan Shahi went on record to admit his differences with Hina Khan who played Akshara in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started with Hina Khan playing the lead role in the show. It gained a lot of attention, however, there was conjecture about the tiff between Khan and the producer of the show Rajan Shahi. In an interview with ABP news, Shahi responded to the same and also added that he admires Khan and her transformation.

Rajan Shahi confessed to having a tiff with Hina Khan

Rajan Shahi said, "People who know their jobs, who dare, they'll survive. For example, Hina (Khan), I had differences with her, and I still have. But she survived because she had that talent, and she had that talent and X-factor and intelligence to know how to change her thing. She changed into a fashionista and all that. I admire that. I don't speak to her but I admire Hina Khan."

Take a look at a recent sequence from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

He added, "Woh ladki ne kitna intelligent mehnat ki, haa, hamare last few months mey issues hua they, chapter close but uss ladki ney apne aapko reinvent kiya, mehnat kari, aaj bhi kar rahi hai, granted nahi le rahi hai (That girl worked on herself. Yes, we did had issues during her last few months on the show, chapter close. But she reinvented herself, worked hard, she is still working hard and not taking things for granted)."

More about Hina Khan post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan transformed herself and broke through the ideal daughter-in-law image. She took up shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. After impressing the viewers with her real personality in reality shows, she took yet another risk by entering the negative character genre as she took up the iconic role of Kamolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Rajan Shahi's major decision to terminate two actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Following unprofessional behavior, Rajan Shahi took the major step of replacing two of the prominent actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few weeks ago. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were replaced in the show overnight. While it was mentioned that Dhami was unprofessional and had an attitude problem, Honmukhe didn't meet the character's requirement, resulting in the harsh step taken by the producer.

In the same interview, Shahi revealed that he gave many chances to the actors but things were getting out of hand; so he had to take a drastic step. The makers roped in Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani to step into the shoes of Shehzada and Pratiksha respectively.

Rajan Shahi also rubbished the speculations regarding the 'no dating clause' in the contracts of actors working in his shows. He mentioned that the actors should know to differentiate between personal and professional lives.

