Rashami Desai is a well-known name in the industry who has proved her acting prowess in several television shows. Her fame touched the skies after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and shared why she did not participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Rashami Desai on not doing Bigg Boss 17

A few hours ago, Rashami Desai took to her social media handle and revealed why she did not participate as a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. She stated, "I think maine bahut kar liya (I have done enough) I love acting, I have been doing that with wholeheartedly jahan main jaisi perform karna chahti hun (where I can perform the way I want to), no calculations no judgment. And as an actor, I love my job."

The actress further added, "So, I think I am done with BB. I have lot of love all the contestants. I come from a very good and a very nice background. I don't feel like...I don't even watch only if my very closer friend, jaisi ki Ankita (like Ankita) was very close, so I was keeping a track on it. But if you ask me personally, I don't watch BB, but with all the support and love that I have got from you, maybe I'm not strong like you guys. I'm very emotional and BB is not for me. I'm done with it. Maybe in future also, I'm not looking ki hoga but it might be for promotion."

Advertisement

Have a look at the video here:

Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13

In Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai created headlines for her strong and fiery personality. During her stint on the show, she got involved in verbal spats with Sidharth Shukla quite often. The Uttaran actress shared a close bond with co-contestant Arhaan Khan. Later, host Salman Khan exposed him and revealed that Arhaan was married before and even had a kid, which he did not tell Rashami. She emerged as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: Which actor will replace Mohsin Khan in Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya’s next music video?