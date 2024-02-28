Which actor will replace Mohsin Khan in Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya’s next music video?

Isha Malviya has garnered a dedicated fan base post her stint on Bigg Boss 17. After coming out of the show, her admirers are curious to see her in new projects. As per the speculations, the actress was soon collaborating with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan on an upcoming music video. However, according to an update from Times Now, the actor is no longer a part of it and has been replaced by Vikas Gupta’s brother, Siddharth Gupta.

Mohsin Khan backs out of Isha Malviya’s upcoming music video

The news of Isha Malviya and Mohsin Khan joining hands got their fans excited. However, as per the sources, the two will not share screen space for the music video. Instead, Vikas Gupta’s brother, Siddharth Gupta has been locked for Mohsin’s part and will begin shooting soon. The reason for Jab Mila Tu actor’s exit is speculated to be his prior work commitments.

Isha is currently shooting with Preetinder in Chandigarh for their upcoming music video titled Ve Paagla. The track is presented by Anshul Garg and directed by Satti Dhillon. Besides this, the Udaariyaan actress also turned heads with her mesmerizing performance on Dance Deewane 4 recently. She is yet to make an official announcement for her album with Ragini MMS 2 actor.

About Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya began her career by participating in beauty pageants. She won Miss Madhya Pradesh in 2017 and was second runner-up in Miss Teen India Worldwide in 2019. Isha possesses brilliant dancing skills and has given auditions for dance reality shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Lil Champs. She debuted in acting with ColorsTV’s romantic drama Udaariyaan in 2021.

Isha Malviya gained prominence after she participated in Bigg Boss 17. The major highlight of her journey remained her fights with former beau, Abhishek Kumar. The two started mud-slinging each other right from the stage. During their arguments, the ex-couple made many personal remarks leaving host Salman Khan angry. Isha’s current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel’s entry into the controversial house stirred up more drama.

