Indian Idol 14: Female contestant highlights bengali accent in Rongeela Re performance

This season promises a blend of talents, emotions, and amazing musical experiences. The judging panel is a dream team featuring the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, the versatile Kumar Sanu, and the vibrant Vishal Dadlani.



The judges bring a variety of musical wisdom to the show. Shreya Ghoshal, known for her melodious voice, adds a touch of classical finesse. Kumar Sanu, a legend in Bollywood playback singing, offers decades of industry experience. Vishal Dadlani, a music composer and performer, brings a modern, edgy vibe. Together, they form a judging panel that covers the full spectrum of India's diverse musical landscape.

Auditions are already turning heads and grabbing attention. Open to any Indian citizen over the age of 16, these tryouts are designed to discover hidden gems of vocal talent across the nation. The judges will select the top 15 or 16 based on vocal chops and overall impressions.



During the auditions, a female contestant made a striking impact by singing Rangeela Re in a Bengali accent, clearly acknowledging the Kolkata roots of two of the judges and showcasing the beauty of the Bengali language. Additionally, Shreya Ghosal sang that vocal to further illuminate the space.

Indian Idol on OTT

The season's episodes will also be accessible on Sony Liv, ensuring fans never miss a beat. The previous season cracked TRP ratings and remained in the Top 10 shows as per BARC ratings. Season 13 also holds the record for being the longest-running season and left viewers head-over-heels in love with the judges.

So, get ready for a musical journey that promises to be both entertaining and inspiring. Whether you're an aspiring singer or a music lover, Indian Idol's new season is something you won't want to miss.



The stage is set for another energized season of Indian Idol, set to premiere on October 7, 2023, on Sony TV.

