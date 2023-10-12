Indian Idol 14: Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani tear up after hearing a visually challenged girl sing

The magical performance of the week

Each week on the reality show 'Indian Idol,' there emerges a special, enchanting moment devoted to one of the performances that touch the heart and soul of the audience. In this particular week, the coveted title of the '#IndianIdolMagicalMoment of the Week' was bestowed upon Menuka for her extraordinary performance.

Menuka, an individual with visual challenges, possesses a voice that can only be described as truly magical. Her performance resonated with perfection, delivering a sublime and heartwarming experience for the audience and judges alike. So profound was her rendition that it moved both the seasoned judges, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, to tears, a testament to the immense power and beauty of Menuka's performance.

An emotional rush on the show

As the performance began, the enchanting and soul-stirring voice of contestant Menuka cast a captivating spell over the judges. It was a moment that resonated deeply with their hearts, evoking a profound surge of emotions. Overwhelmed by the sheer power and beauty of the rendition, both judges, Shreya Ghoshal, an acclaimed and accomplished singer, and Vishal Dadlani, a distinguished music composer, were visibly moved to tears. In a touching display of emotion, the video captures the heartfelt reactions of these seasoned professionals as Menuka's profoundly soulful performance genuinely touched them.

About Indian Idol 14

The 14th season of 'Indian Idol brings together an illustrious panel of judges, featuring the melodious talents of Shreya Ghoshal, the evergreen Kumar Sanu, and the renowned music composer Vishal Dadlani. Notably, this season marks a much-anticipated return as host for Hussain Kuwajerwala, ending an eight-year hiatus and marking his comeback to television after a five-year absence.

The show made its grand debut on October 7 with a compelling campaign titled 'Ek Awaaz, Lakhon Ehsaas,' emphasising the quest for that one extraordinary voice with the power to stir a multitude of emotions. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., 'Indian Idol' Season 14 promises to be a thrilling journey through the world of music and undiscovered talent.

