Indian Idol 14: Legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha to make special appearance; recreates THIS iconic dialogue

No doubt, Indian television channels have introduced the Indian audience to a fantastic lineup of reality shows. One of the most beloved and iconic singing reality shows is Indian Idol. It captures the attention of viewers with its talented contestants and an impressive panel of judges. This season, Indian Idol will be graced by the presence of Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, adding to the excitement of the show.

Shatrughan Sinha makes a special appearance on Indian Idol 14

Known for his stellar performances in numerous Hindi films, Shatrughan Sinha is a popular name in the film industry. The veteran actor attracted the limelight owing to his unique style of dialogue delivery. Well, as per the new promo of Indian Idol 14, the Kranti actor is all set to grace the upcoming episodes of the singing reality show.

The short promo clip opens up with the announcement to welcome the legendary actor. As he walks in and arrives on the stage, the young contestants and the judge honor him, giving a big round of applause. We also hear the song Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara playing in the background. For the uninitiated, the track belongs to the film Dostana, starring Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Ek dhamaakedar shaam, Bollywood ke legend Shotgun Shatrughan se mulaqaat aur Muskaan ka yaadgaar performance. Dekhiye #IndianIdol Celebrating Shotgun Shatrughan, Sat- Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the promo here:

Further, the promo shows Shatrughan Sinha warmly hugging judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, host Hussain Kuwajerwala firmly asks the legendary personality to recreate any of his dialogue for the audience.

The host says, "Shatru sir, aapke har dialogue delivery mei itna dum hai ki jab aap bolna shuru karte hain toh achhe achhe chup ho jaate hain, unki bolti band ho jaati hai. Sir audience bhi I'm sure Shatru sir ki awaaz sunn na bahut pasand karti hai (Shatrughan sir, there is so much power in your every dialogue delivery that when you start speaking, others become quiet. Sir, I'm sure that audience is also fond of listening to your voice)"

Listening to the sweet request, the Dostana actor says, "Aaye toh keh dena Chhenu aaya tha. Badi garmi hai khoon mei toh beshak aa jaye maidan mein, jo hasrat nikalni ho nikaal le. Lekin aainde agar mere kisi bhi ladke ko haath lagaya toh mohalle ka mohalla udaa ke rakh dunga mai."

After he recreated the dialogue, the participants and the crowd gave him a round of applause, showing their admiration for his brilliance and distinctive style. For the uninformed, the above-mentioned dialogue belongs to the film Mere Apne released in 1971. Besides this, the promo shows one of the contestants, making the eve memorable with her melodious voice. The other contestants also try their best to impress the regular panel of judges and the special guest, Shatrughan Sinha.

About Indian Idol 14

A few days back, Sanjay Dutt graced the show with his presence. He was given a warm welcome by the host, and the actor witnessed some amazing performances by the contestants. Sanju Baba also shared stories about his time in prison and recalled memories of his late parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

