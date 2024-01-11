Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's friend Sadakat Khan takes a dig at Nazila Sitaishi's statement

Bigg Boss 17 took a dramatic turn in last night's episode as the wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan went all out against Munawar Faruqui and revealed many personal details about his relationships with several women.

In his defense, Munawar also had to reveal a few secrets and defend himself from all the allegations leveled at him. After Faruqui's response, his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shared her stance on the revelation. This did not sit well with Faruqui's best friend Sadakat and he counter-attacked Sitashi through social media.

Munawar Faruqui's friend Sadakat counters attacked girlfriend Nazila's claim

Soon after the episode of Bigg Boss 17, last night, Nazila took to the Instagram story and wrote, "It's a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves." Posting a counter to this statement, Munawar Faruqui's best friend Sadakat took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharm ki baat toh hai, Log Khud ki sachhai jaante hue bhi dusron ko aaina dikhaate hai."

(It is indeed shameful that people know their reality but still show a mirror to others.)

Have a look at Sadakat's Instagram story-

Munawar Faruqui's claim against Nazila Sitaishi

In yesterday's episode, Ayesha Khan revealed that Munawar had sent a marriage proposal to yet another influencer while being involved with her and Nazila. Khan further revealed disturbing details about Munawar's patterns of convincing girls to be in a relationship with him.

In order to defend himself, Munawar revealed that Nazila also had cheated on him. He mentioned that he is scared of her as she had told him that he'd ruin him whenever they break up and because of the same fear, Faruqui never happened to come out of the relationship with her.

Ayesha Khan's allegations against Munawar Faruqui

Ayesha alleged that Munawar was interested in her only for physical relationship and he had told this to Nazila, who later told her about the same when they sat down to decode Faruqui's patterns in relationship. She also mentioned that Faruqui separated with his wife as he got involved with Nazila. Ayesha revealed how his ex-wife would beg and plead him to give a clarity.

Munawar Faruqui's defense

The rapper-comedian also revealed that one of the reasons to break-up with Nazila was that she wasn't keen on having a future along with his son Mikaeel. He mentioned that Sitaishi wanted his son to be sent in a boarding school and he didn't want to do that. He also claimed that once Nazila alleged a serious allegation against him and his sister, resulting in his break-up with her.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants go against Munawar Faruqui

After hearing the allegations, Munawar's close friends Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande stood against him while Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel also spoke against him. While Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra condemned Faruqui's acts, they maintained a genuine concern for the rapper-comedian.

Family week ahead in Bigg Boss 17

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 will be filled with an emotional roller-coaster as the family members will visit the house and give the contestants the much needed emotional support and motivation.

Munawar Faruqui's sister Amrin will be seen entering the house to boost his morale. As per the promo, she will be seen giving a cold shoulder to Ayesha Khan.

