Superstar Singer 3: Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh to turn host for show along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Rohanpreet Singh, an Indian playback singer known for his hit contributions to the entertainment industry, began his career by participating in various singing reality shows to carve a niche for himself. After marrying popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar in 2020, he's set to take on a new challenge. According to exclusive news from ETv Times, Rohanpreet is gearing up to co-host Superstar Singer 3 alongside Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Rohanpreet Singh will host Superstar Singer 3

According to recent news, Rohanpreet Singh will be serving his hosting duties alongside Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who was previously hosting it alone. The singer is going to make his debut as a host with this show. On the other hand, Rohanpreet’s wife, Neha Kakkar, will be judging the show. It will be the first time the real-life couple, Rohan and Neha, will be together on a show, where their onstage camaraderie is much awaited by the audience.

Neha Kakkar’s views on becoming a judge

Neha Kakkar, who started from humble beginnings, is now judging the show doing what she loves the most. Over the years, she has judged many seasons of the Indian singing reality show, Indian Idol, where she once stood as a contestant on the stage. Neha is now back to serve her judging duties on Superstar Singer 3. Earlier in an interview, she said, “I still feel that I am living in a dream world when I think about it. Even today, when I see a contestant on our show, I see myself in them.” Apart from this, Neha Kakkar took an exit from the show, Indian Idol, due to her health concerns.

More about Rohanpreet Singh

Rohanpreet Singh is a multifaceted talent known for his work as a playback singer, musician, TV personality, and actor. Coming from a family passionate about music, he began his singing journey at the age of three, where he was trained in Hindustani Classical Music. He gained early recognition as the first runner-up in the 2007 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, followed by numerous live performances worldwide. His talent shone again in 2018 on Rising Star Season 2, where he also finished as the first runner-up. Thereafter, he gave many hits to the industry, including the Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar starrer Baarish Mein Tum. Rohanpreet has been married to popular singer Neha Kakkar since October 24, 2020.

