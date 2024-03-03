And we have a winner!

After a wait of quite a few months, Indian Idol 14 got its winner. Vaibhav Gupta has been declared as the winner of the fourteenth season of Indian Idol. The young singer is all set to take home a cash prize of 25 lakh rupees and a luxurious car. The grand finale of Indian Idol was nothing less than a grand affair with many celebrities turning up to add their charm while the finalists took the stage by storm with their grand finale performance.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vaibhav shared his happiness in lifting the winner's trophy, his plans, and more.

Vaibhav Gupta on winning Indian Idol 14

"I am extremely happy and grateful to win Indian Idol 14. While it seemed like a distant dream, I did slyly expect to win the show and was elated to have achieved the winner's trophy. The moment when my name was announced as the winner was quite magical. My family was extremely happy and had tears of joy. I still can't believe that I've won the show. I still feel the essence of being the winner of such a great platform."

He added, "My family has been my biggest support system and had my back throughout my singing journey and otherwise too. And I feel they deserve this dedication of my win."

Have a look at Vaibhav Gupta's recent performance in Indian Idol 14

Vaibhav Gupta on using his winning prize to make a studio

"With the prize money that I've won from the show, I wish to make my studio where I can record the songs and make many other tracks to entertain the viewers. I can't wait to do the same and get the feedback of my fans. My viewers and fans have always supported me and I wish I could always manage to entertain them. Having a studio has always been a dream and with the prize money, I can smoothly attain the same."

Vaibhav Gupta on meeting his idol Sukhwinder Singh on the show

"I have always looked up to Sukhwinder Singh and now I have all the more reasons to do so as he is as brilliant a human being as he is a singer. He spoke to me backstage and clicked a picture with me too. He appreciated my talent and motivated me to do my best. What he did for me on the show is unforgettable. He made me wear my shoes which was very heartwarming and heart-touching. It was more like a blessing and a reassurance that I was on the right path in my life and career. He is just fantastic."

Vaibhav Gupta praises the judges of Indian Idol 14

Vaibhav stated that all three judges were quite motivating and supportive throughout their journey in the show and also had the backs of the contestants whenever there was a crisis situation. He remembered how Shreya Ghoshal mentioned that her mother loved his performance on 'Chunar' in the Maa special. He said, " Shreya mam also said that my mother must've heard the song too and it really is a big compliment for me. Sanu Daa told me that he can't wait to work with me which is again very special."

Vaibhav Gupta's struggle story

Vaibhav mentioned that while now he has won a show, it wasn't very easy for him and he did face many rejections, however, he dealt with rejections in a different way. He said, "I never cried because of rejections, failures, or setbacks. I kept it all inside and that gradually became an intense fire to achieve my goals. I am a big Mahadev believer and I used to always end up at temples and talk it out with God and feel a sense of calmness and reassurance that things would work out one day. And I'm glad it happened today."

Indian Idol 14 was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala while Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu were the judges this season."

