Indian Idol 14 has been entertaining the viewers from the time it started airing. The show has been appreciated for the talent that they've brought forward through the platform. Recently, celebrities like Javed Akhtar and Sukhwinder Singh graced the show as special judges and shared their valuable insights about the art of singing with the contestants.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the judges from the upcoming episodes of the show.

Indian Idol 14 to have Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and others as special guests

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 14, the viewers will witness popular contestants from previous seasons like the winner of Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohammed Danish, and Sayli Kamble will be seen gracing the show and sharing their journey when they were contestants on the show. The episode is set to be titled, Indian Idol - The Reunion.

Rajat Sharma to grace Indian Idol 14 sets

Pinkvilla has also learned that popular journalist and host Rajat Sharma will also be seen gracing the show with her strong presence. He will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants and will also share his experience working in the industry for a long time. The episode will be titled Indian Idol Vs Rajat Sharma.

More about Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol 14 marked the return of the OG host of the show Hussain Kuwajerwala. Hussain took over the hosting responsibilities while the judging panel comprised of legends from the musical world like Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Recently a promo of Sukhwinder Singh from Indian Idol 14 went viral wherein he was seen lifting and touching contestant Vaibhav's shoes as a respect to his singing talent. The gesture won many hearts.

