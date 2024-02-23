Television’s one of the most stylish actresses, Shivangi Joshi never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress known for acting talent and charming looks has earned a massive fanbase who always stay curious to know every update about her life. While the actress shields her personal life away from the camera, her posts on social media often give glimpses into her whereabouts. Talking about her impeccable style, she recently turned heads by looking casual chic at the airport.

Shivangi Joshi’s casual airport look

Today, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to upload a picture that shows her airport look. It's evident from the picture that the actress was flying in style as she rocked her casual look. She paired washed out cargo pants in olive with a top of similar shade balancing the look.

The olive green top hugs her silhouette and almost looks like a tank top. If not for the neat pleats on one of the bottom sides of the top, one can easily mistake it for a tank top. She finished off the casual look with white sneakers and black shades.

Keeping the hair open, Shivangi Joshi styled in light waves which goes well with the casual airport look. The no-accessory and no makeup game is on point.

Check out Shivangi Joshi’s look here:

However, besides her outfit, it’s the bag that she is carrying that caught our attention. Shivangi is seen carrying a Louis Vuitton sling bag in the pictures. The cross-body bag with multiple pockets, strap attached to golden chain, and Louis Vuittion emblem on the brown leather bears a price tag that will blow your mind. It comes at a whopping INR 226,000.

Yes, you read that right. The bag’s price will cost you a round-trip to Europe. The purse, Multi Pochette Accessories is available on the official website of the brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi was seen opposite Kushal Tandon in the television serial, Barsaatein- Mausam Pyar Ka. The show went off air last year.

