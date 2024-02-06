Is Karishma Sawant set to work on a new project post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exit? Actress reveals

Actress Karishma Sawant recently made an exit from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Along with Karishma, many other actors made an exit from the show owing to the generation leap. Upon her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress opened up about her upcoming projects on Telly Talk India. She shared an update with her fans.

Karishma Sawant’s latest project updates

Speaking with Telly Talk India, Karishma Sawant opened up about her upcoming projects. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gave a quick insight into her life by throwing light on her recent projects. She mentioned she is not associated with any projects currently.

When asked if she has signed any new projects post her exit from YRKKH, Karishma said, “No, I haven’t signed any projects yet.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress was emotional while leaving the show. Earlier she thought that it would be fine to leave the show but later the actress admitted the sets started to feel like home to her. Speaking of Karishma’s character of Arohi, it ended in a car accident.

Karishma Sawant’s favorite leisure time

Currently, the actress Karishma Sawant is on break from the television industry. When asked about the exciting things that she does on her break, she shared, “Work is exciting for me too. Other than that, I had an absolutely beautiful time at the beach, since I love the ocean. I have also shared it with my fans on social media.”

For the unversed, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also faced criticism from her fans on social media recently for her bikini photo. She later gave a befitting reply, shutting down trolls. Overall, Sawant has been enjoying her break to the fullest.

About Karishma Sawant’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karishma Sawant played the role of Akashara’s sister Arohi in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Initially, her role started in a negative space, but later, the actress became the most loved one amongst all the characters. The 25-year-old actress admired Arohi's character and how motherhood can change a person for good. Her character only lived for her daughter. The fourth generation in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now carried forward by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla's characters. Before starting her acting career Karishma was employed as an air hostess.

