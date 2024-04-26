Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 26, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Armaan and Abhira rushing Charu to the hospital. Abhira brings the form. Armaan throws it away and starts bashing Abhira. He blames her for Charu’s condition. Abhira says she tried to stop Charu from meeting Dev, but she didn’t listen to her. Armaan asks Abhira to stop defending Charu’s actions. They argue.

Abhira tries to explain to Armaan that Charu wasn’t escaping but only wanted to give a proper closure to Dev. Armaan asks Abhira if she gave permission to Charu to meet Dev. She agrees. Armaan gets angry at Abhira. Abhira decides to go away. Armaan calls Abhira selfish and says that she just knows how to run away from a situation. He goes on to suggest to Abhira that she should focus on her internship and stay away from his family matters. Krish and Kiara fail to contact Abhira and Armaan.

Sanjay comes home and asks about Kaveri. Krish tries to divert his attention so that he doesn't reveals Abhira and Armaan's wedding truth to Kaveri. However, Sanjay reaches Kaveri. Abhira and Armaan bring back Charu. Kaveri asks what happened to her. Abhira says Charu met with an accident while she was walking with her. Kajal hugs Charu and starts crying. Charu pushes her away and expresses her hatred for the entire Poddar family. She says she doesn't need their help and leaves. Kajal curses Abhira for making Charu go against her. Abhira weeps.

Abhira comes to the room and tries to have a word with Armaan. However, Armaan doesn’t listen to her. Krish, Kiara and Aryan discuss sharing with Armaan that Sanjay knows his marriage truth. Abhira learns that Sanjay, Kiara, Krish and Aryan know about her contract marriage with Armaan. She goes to meet Armaan at his office. But Armaan asks her to leave. Gupta tells Armaan to listen to Abhira and go home.

Swarna and Ruhi talk on a video call. Ruhi talks about Abhira and Armaan's marriage deal. Swarna asks her to talk slowly. Sanjay distributes sweets to everyone. He shocks one and all by announcing Charu’s wedding with Dev. Abhira and Armaan also arrive at the scene. Sanjay shows Charu’s marriage invitation to Armaan.

Kaveri inquires about how Sanjay made such a significant decision on his own. Sanjay expresses his regret to Kaveri and presents her with the documents for a one-year marriage contract between Charu and Dev. Kaveri questions if this is some sort of joke. Sanjay reassures her that Charu will find happiness by marrying Dev and that after one year, they will bring her back. Kaveri firmly states that the sanctity of marriage is not to be mocked in their household. Sanjay then discloses that it has already occurred. He persuades Armaan to admit that his marriage with Abhira is merely a one-year arrangement.

Vidya cries and thrashes Armaan. She compares him with his father and rants about how she is feeling cheated right now. Abhira tries to intervene. Vidya pushes her away. She stops Abhira from addressing her as mother. The episode ends here.

