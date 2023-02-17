Is Sumedh Mudgalkar dating RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh? Actor reveals the truth

RadhaKrishn starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles became India's most loved mythological show. After successfully running for four years, the show recently wrapped up but is still fresh in the mind of the audience. Speaking about the lead actors, Sumedh Mudgalkar, who essayed Krishna, and Mallika Singh, who essayed Radha received tremendous love from the fans. Since the two started working in the mythological show RadhaKrishn, their chemistry led to several rumors being churned. The two were believed to be in a relationship however, both were tight-lipped about it whenever they were questioned. Sumedh Mudgalkar talks about dating Mallika Singh:

Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sumedh Mudgalkar finally spoke about his relationship with RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh. When asked what bond they share, Sumedh stated that nothing is happening and they are just 'good friends.' When asked if they were dating previously, the RadhaKrishn actor mentioned that they never dated and said, "We shared a good equation. I can’t say that we always have shared a good equation or we will share one." Sumedh mentioned that Mallika is a wonderful person, and so it might look like they are in a relationship. "If there’s anything they (people) should know we have come out in the open and spoken about it," said Sumedh. Sumedh also confessed that at present he is single and admits that he is not comfortable talking about his personal life as he thinks it should remain personal.

Praising Mallika Singh and her work, Sumedh added that Mallika has a bright future, and she has worked hard and has been very dedicated to Radha's character. He stated that working with him was not an easy task but Mallika has done a commendable job. Speaking about the show, Sumedh shared that he is upset about the fact that only he and Mallika get talked about. "Basant (Bhatt, actor) has also given a lot to the show. He is also a good friend of mine and Mallika," concluded Sumedh. RadhaKrishn premiered on 1 October 2018 on Star Bharat and went off the air on 21 January 2023.

