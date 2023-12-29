Pracchand Ashok: Adnan Khan looks promising in his upcoming love saga's first glimpse

On Friday evening, Colors TV released the first look of Adnan Khan from his upcoming show, Pracchand Ashok. Reportedly, it’s a love saga which will start streaming in 2024. The show also stars Mallika Singh. However, her look has not been revealed yet.

First look of Adnan Khan from Pracchand Ashok is out

On Instagram, Colors TV dropped a 20-second video that shows Adnan Khan’s first look. The video opens with a scene from the battlefield and Adnan Khan jumps in front to kill his enemy with his sword. He is seen sporting the gears of a warrior. With kohl-rimmed eyes and long hair, the character looks intense.

Check out the video here:

The trailer of the upcoming series will be out tomorrow at 9:30 pm on Colors.

The first look was uploaded by Colors TV on social media today. The caption reads, “Tune in to COLORS TV tomorrow at 9.30 pm for the first glimpse of the trailer. Kal dekhenge aap jhalak uss prem kahaani ki jisne badla bharatvarsh ka itihaas.“

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Adnan Khan expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Excited for Adnan & Specially for Mallika." Another commented, "I can't believe ....this looks so real .. I know he's gonna kill it with his acting skills.. uff the intensity." Others expressed their curiosity about who will be selected for the other important characters on the show.

About Adnan Khan’s last show

Adnan Khan impressed the viewers with his performance on Katha Ankhaee. His chemistry with the lead actress Aditi Dev Sharma was loved by the audience. They essayed the characters of Viaan and Kathaa.

The show started with a bang and kept the audience hooked with its engaging storyline. It went off the air earlier this month leaving the viewers heartbroken. Kathaa Ankahee was an Indian adaption of the Turkish drama 1001 Nights.

When reports of the show going off air were published, fans took to social media and made the hashtag #ExtendKathaAnkahee viral on the internet. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Adnan Khan said, "It was very overwhelming to see the response of fans and them trending 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'. It only goes to prove the love of the fans for the show and it also instills the belief that we're successfully able to connect with the audiences."

