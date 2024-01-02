Pracchand Ashok to Srimad Ramayan: Shows to look forward to in 2024

With the beginning of a new year, the Indian audience is also looking forward to a new dose of entertainment. When speaking of this particular factor, how can we forget to mention the gripping daily soaps broadcast on television?

Currently, numerous content is already available expanding over different genres. Be it reality shows or romantic dramas, mythological tales, or crime programs, we have an abundance of divorce content to pick out favorites. So, when looking at 2023, we have many shows that kept us glued to the screens.

But what about 2024? People are expecting a fresh lineup of TV shows that can offer gripping storylines and become their go-to comfort dramas. So, here we have listed 6 Indian television shows that you can look forward to in 2024. Let's explore!

Mera Balam Thanedaar

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Mera Balam Thanedaar is the story of an IPS officer, Veer, who unknowingly ties the knot with a girl of a minor age. The primary plot is a love story of a cop and a teenage girl.

Further, it stars Shagun Pandey as an honest and straightforward police officer, Veer, who hates lies and smartly distinguishes right from wrong. The actor last appeared in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet as a male lead. On the other hand, Mera Balam Thanedaar has Shruti Choudhary portraying the role of Bulbul. In the show, the young girl believes that lies aren't punishable if it is for the well-being of others.

Divulging further, this upcoming show on Colors TV will revolve around these characters while they reconcile their differences. Unusual circumstances and fate bring Veer and Bulbul together, and eventually, the two get married. So, it promises a unique narrative, and hence, it will be interesting to see whether it stands up to audience expectations.

Srimad Ramayan

As the title depicts, it is an effort to bring the story of Lord Ram in its truest form on screen. This mythological saga highlights wholesome values and throws light on life learnings that are still relevant in today's time. Needless to say, Srimad Ramayan is based on Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, who is considered to be the epitome of chivalry and virtue.

It started airing on January 1, 2024, on Sony TV. Coming to its cast, this show has actor Sujay Reu as Prabhu Shri Ram. Expressing his gratitude for receiving the opportunity, he mentioned how portraying a highly worshiped deity is a responsibility more than merely a role. Besides him, well-known actor Nikitin Dheer portrays Ravan in Srimad Ramayan. Actors like Vaidehi Nair, Muhammad Saud, and others will also play pivotal roles in the mythological show.

Mehndi Wala Ghar

It is another new show hailing from Sony Entertainment Television. Falling in the genre of family drama, Mehndi Wala Ghar highlights the importance of bonds between family members. Well, the show typically tackles the lives of different generations who live together under the same roof in a joint family.

Sony TV released a promo, creating intrigue about whether the family will stand together in times of adversity. Reflecting laughter, joy, and a sense of togetherness, Mehndi Wala Ghar boasts an ensemble cast. The show features Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Ramakant Daayma, Ravi Gossain, Gun Kansara, Khalida Jan, Arpit Kapoor, Karan Mehra, Rushad Rana, and Ushma Rathod in pivotal roles.

Aankh Micholi

Do you remember Diya Aur Baati Hum? You might get the same vibes from this upcoming show on Star Plus titled Aankh Micholi. Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik will be seen in lead roles. The actress plays an undercover agent, Rukmini, who wants to make her life while working for society and eradicating unsocial elements.

However, Rukmini’s truth of working as an agent seems to be a secret to her family. The new promo of the show reveals how she ends up agreeing to get married even though she does not want to. The young girl wants to become an officer but cannot disclose her truth. Aankh Micholi is slated to start airing on January 22 on Star Plus.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Promising a captivating plot and an intense family drama, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai follows Nandini, who is a woman of traditions. At the same time, she raises objections to any ritual or belief that compromises a woman's dignity. Nandini is played by Meera Deosthale, who is seen as a newlywed thinking about her marriage with Zaan Khan, who essays the male lead in the show.

The promo reveals Nandini's in-laws taking dowry, including cash and a luxurious car, from her father. Initially unaware of this, she decides to take a stand and confronts her father-in-law to return the dowry. Therefore, it is justified to say that Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai puts the spotlight on a fight against dowry. The show will soon arrive on Sony TV.

Pracchand Ashok

Hailing from Ekta Kapoor, Pracchand Ashok is an upcoming historical drama where actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will grace the small screen with their amazing performances. Well-known for his role in Katha Ankahee, Adnan Khan is all set to lead the cast as Emperor Ashok. On the other hand, Mallika Singh signed the dotted lines to play the female lead in the historical show.

The first look of the lead actors is already out, as the makers have recently released the promo for the same. Therefore, viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of emotion, drama, and action as the show delves into the life of one of India's most iconic rulers. It will be aired on Colors TV.

