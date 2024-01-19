EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Adnan Khan on Aditi Dev Sharma; 'Didn't know I was working with one of the greatest actresses'

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Adnan Khan bagging Balaji Telefilm's show based on Ashok. And weeks after the news came out, the channel released the show's first look, starring Adnan and Mallika Singh as the leads.

While Adnan is set to embark upon a new journey in the industry, Pinkvilla asked him about his thoughts on his previous show, Kathaa Ankahee's lead actress, Aditi Dev Sharma, as the duo is the crowd's favorite.

Adnan Khan all praises for Aditi Dev Sharma

In an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla, Adnan Khan stated that Aditi is one of the sweetest people he has met. He said, "Offscreen, she is a wonderful human being. Towards the end of the show, I realized that I was working with one of the greatest actresses of the generation. It hit me very late, I realize things a little late. However, despite the great actress that she is, she is also a genuinely nice human being. I hope god bless her. I pray that we get to work again.

Have a look at the complete video interview with Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh here-

He added, "Recently, I was away on a spiritual journey, and when I returned, I opened my social media and saw a wonderful reel of all the memories from the show. I didn't expect it. Actors are usually so busy in their lives that they don't really get the time for these things. And when I saw that reel, I felt like she's a wonderful human being."

Advertisement

Adnan Khan on taking up Prachand Ashok

In the interview, Adnan Khan mentioned that after Kathaa Ankahee, he bagged Prachand Ashok in a short period. When he was first approached, he wasn't too sure, but he got the opportunity to meet Ektaa Kapoor, and after that, he went with the flow and accepted the offer. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

He added that he had a wonderful time shooting for the promo shoot of the show. Adnan said, "It was the most fun that I had on the sets, and I was surprised."

Adnan Khan on his spiritual journey

Adnan Khan shared that something happened in his life that changed him considerably, and he took the spiritual path to deal with it. He said that something in his heart had changed because of that circumstance. He believes that God put people in trouble for two things: to test them and to make them learn. He believes that he learns from everything that he faces.

Adnan Khan on being dressed in Ashok's costume

Adnan Khan mentioned that the costumes look elaborate and heavy but are designed very well, and when he wears the same, he feels like Ashoka.

Talking about working with Mallika Singh, Adnan stated that he hasn't shot with the Radha Krishna actress much, but from his little interaction with her, he is sure that she is a brilliant actress and things would work out brilliantly between them in the show.

Adnan Khan shares his thoughts on love

Talking about love, Adnan Khan said that he feels 'love' is one of the most powerful emotions and has the power to change a person from within. People change with love.