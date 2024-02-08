Balaji Telefilm's latest show Prachand Ashok has already started airing. The show, based on the legendary historical figure Ashoka, features Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh in the lead roles as they play Ashok and Kaurvaki respectively. Seasoned actor Chetan Hansraj plays the pivotal role of King Bindusaar in the show, who was Ashok's father.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Hansraj for an exclusive interview, the actor spoke at length about his character in the show, his association with Balaji Telefilms, his thoughts on being typecast, and more. Read the interview below.

Chetan Hansraj takes typecast positively

We asked the talented actor if he felt that he was being typecast to play negative roles in the TV industry. He said, "Well, I know people who take being typecast negatively, but I take it positively. If you think about me when you think about a certain role, means that I've done my job well and have left an impression on the viewers. I always enjoy and cherish if people think I am typecast into certain kinds of roles. One is remembered for the type of work they do. Amitabh Bachchan is known as an angry man even today while Dev Anand also had his unique style. I am happy to be typecast."

How different is Chetan Hansraj's character in Prachand Ashok from his previous works?

He said, "The character is very different. He is a king and I haven't played this kind of a role before. He has an emotional quotient. I had played a king before in Prithviraj Chauhan, and it got a lot of appreciation but this role is different. There's a turmoil that Bindusaar faces; he loves his son, but can't meet him. The character has an emotional journey along with his powerful persona and never-giving-up attitude. This one's different than what I've played so far."

Chetan Hansraj on his association with Balaji Telefilms

The Bekaboo actor said, "My association with Balaji Telefilms is since 20 years. They've always thought of great roles for me. I don't know what I'd be doing if I was not doing the first show with Balaji. My life is completely changed."

On bagging Prachand Ashok, Chetan added, "Well, when Ekta Jee narrated this role, I was taken by surprise. I was like 'wow'. The relationship between the father and the son is so beautiful and the way she narrated it to me, I was like, I'd love to be a part of the show. Also, the grandeur of the show, the set, the story, and the fact that it is a story about one of the greatest leaders prompted me to take up the show."

Chetan Hansraj on being able to relate to his character Bindusaar

When asked if he relates to certain characteristics of Bindusaar, Hansraj added that he is also a father to a teenager (son) in real life, so he can relate to the fears and turmoil that a father goes through. He said, "I am a father to a teenager, so, I can relate to how a father thinks for his son and the love he has for his son."

Prachand Ashok also stars Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh, and Rakshanda Khan among others.

