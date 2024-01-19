EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pracchand Ashok’s Adnan Khan expresses his fondness for films Mughal-e-Azam and Manjhi

Adnan Khan turned into a household name post-Katha Ankahee, while Mallika Singh did complete justice to her role as Radha in RadhaKrishn. Interestingly, the two are coming together for a historical show titled Pracchand Ashok. It is their debut project together, and hence, fans are looking forward to it. Recently, the duo sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed numerous aspects related to the show and their lives.

Adnan Khan discusses his idea of love

During the conversation with us, when we asked Adnan Khan, the actor had an interesting answer to put forth. He commented, "Duniya ki shayad sabse jyada powerful taakat hai. Uske alawa it is the only power, I feel, jo insaan ko andar se badal sakti hai. Genuinely, you can change (Probably the most powerful force in the world. Apart from that, I feel that it is the only power that can change a person from within. Genuinely, you can change)."

Explaining more, Adnan replied, "Bolte hain insaan kabhi nahi badalta, but I'm gonna quote somebody who's an inspiration, and the film is somewhat applicable, which is Mughal-e-Azam (They say man never changes, but I'm gonna have someone who's an inspiration and the film is something applicable, which is Mughal-e-Azam)."

Expressing his emotions in a more relatable manner, Adnan Khan recreated a dialogue from the film 'Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, mulkon ki tarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai, lekin jis insaan ka daaman mohabbat thaam leti hai, woh insaan nahi badalta (Destinies change, history of countries change, Kings change, but in this changing world if love stays with someone, then that person does not change)."

Watch the full interview here:

Besides this, the Katha Ankahee actor also mentioned the Bollywood film Manjhi. He revealed watching the film in a cybercafe following its release. "It blew me away that an ordinary man cuts mountains out of love." Lastly, he quoted about the power of love.

Mallika Singh speaks about meaning of love

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mallika Singh and Adnan Khan about their idea on the concept of 'love.' The actress replied, "For me, love is the greatest emotion, sab se upar hai yahan pe. Aur uska definition dena nahi sahi hoga. Aur bhi hum jitne aage badhte jaate hain umar mein bade hote jaate hain, utna hum aur seekhte jaate hain (For me, love is the greatest emotion; it is above everything else. And it would not be correct to give its definition. As we grow older in age and move ahead in life, we get to learn more and more on the way)."

Further, the actress added, "So, it's the supreme power for me ki aap pyaar se kisi ka bhi dil jeet sakte ho, itne bhi aage badh ho sakte ho (So, it's the supreme power for me that you can win anyone's heart with love, you can even go so far)."

About Pracchand Ashok

It was a few days back that Colors TV released the promo of Pracchand Ashok, starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh in lead roles. Viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of emotion, drama, and action as the show delves into the life of one of India's most iconic rulers. The love saga will start airing from February 6 at 10 PM.

