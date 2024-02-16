Isha Malviya slays in strapless tangy orange embellished fish-cut gown; See PICS

Isha Malviya, one of the youngest contestants of Bigg Boss 17 is now emerging as the fashion icon for many girls out there. With her unapologetic beauty, she has slayed several hearts before. The 20-year-old actress is grabbing all the attention with her elegance which is very well portrayed in her few recently carried attires.

The Udaariyaan actress recently attended the music launch event of Street Dreams by Divine and Karan Aujala, where her shimmery gown screamed for perfection. Let’s take a close glance at Isha Malviya’s recent attire that left everyone astonished.

Isha Malviya’s jaw-dropping look at the music event

The 20-year-old actress was seen making her mark on the music launch event of Divine and Karan. Since it was the night event, Isha choosed a little out-of-the-box color that eventually turned into a fashion statement.

Isha Malviya was wearing a floor length tangy-orange gown that was made perfectly from a handcrafted georgette material, adding a flawless flow to the dress. The sequin in between the handcrafted design exactly matches the color of the gown.

The designer dress acquired by Isha Malviya, was body hugging that made her curves beautifully enhanced from beneath the vibrant dress. Speaking of the neckline of the gown, it was the combination of a sweetheart and off-shoulder, as the orange feathers were used as a support system on the right shoulder. The ornamental designer idea of adding feathers enhanced the look of the gown.

The fish cut stitched gown was throwing the mermaid vibes. Isha was looking like an aquatic princess of Disney in the tangy-orange gown.

Isha Malviya’s accessories, footwear, makeup and hairstyle that actually slayed the show

The Udaariyaan actress, Isha Malviya has stolen the show with her elegant looks at the music launch event. She perfectly carried the dress that served the purpose of that masterpiece. Furthermore, the actress ensemble her attire with the contrast accessories. She was wearing a big inlaid with golden stone studs, which wever complimenting her look. Meanwhile, she chose to go empty to enhance her neckline. Also, she wore a small statement ring in her left hand’s ring finger.

Speaking of her hair, she made a clean bun hair style which goes perfect with her sweetheart neckline. She was not using any hair accessories but rather she went with clean thin black elastic loops. The 20-year-old actress managed the look in such a way so that her collar bones should look intensified.

Moving to her footwears, she was wearing tan color stilettos with a golden chain that was giving support up to the ankle length, adding a decent inch of height to Isha. Undoubtedly, Isha Malviya’s dress was Bright, Bold and Beautiful as stated by her on her Instagram captions.

Isha Malviya’s nude makeup has added charm to her dress. Nude pinkish color lipstick, which slightly smudged eyes with copperish sparkle on her eyelids and light bronze highlighter on the cheekbone gave her the fresh look. With her satisfying mermaid look her softness and elegance was killing the show the previous night.

Altogether our Bigg Boss 17 diva, Isha Malviya, has stolen the music launch event as all eyes were set on her. What do you think about her attire? Comment below to share your ideas.

