Divya Agarwal has been vocal about her desire to get married, and it looks like her wish is about to come true! The winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya, is getting ready to marry her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. They have set the date for February 20th, 2024, and ahead of their special day, Divya was caught by the media expressing her excitement for the long-awaited event.

Divya Agarwal talks about her wedding

Two days before the wedding festivities kick-start, Divya Agarwal was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out for the preparations for her big day. The Cartel actress apologized to the media for keeping them waiting. When asked about her big day, Divya mentioned that she is to release a pre-wedding teaser with her fiance soon and wishes that people will like the same. She added that fans haven't seen the duo much and they might like watching the video.

Have a look at the video of Divya Agarwal here:

Divya Agarwal to wed in her house

While a celebrity wedding is all about a beautiful venue and extravaganza, Bigg Boss OTT winner and Apurva have kept it pretty simple as the duo is set to marry each other at Agarwal's residence in Chembur. The actress mentioned in her interview with ETimes that she wanted to keep things simple and do something offbeat.

She said, "People book a five-star hotel and do all the festivities in the banquets and near the swimming pool, but I really wanted to do something offbeat. I wanted an experience.”

Apurva Padgaonkar's proposal for Divya Agarwal

On Divya's birthday in December 2022, Apurva surprised the love of his life by proposing to her with a ring that read 'Baico' (that's what Padgaonkar lovingly calls Divya). Videos of the party went viral wherein Apurva not only proposed to Divya, but he also proposed to Divya's family and asked them if he could marry her.

Divya and Apurva's pre-wedding festivities are set to start from 18th February while they'll take the vows on 20th February 2024.

