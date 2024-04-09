Ishita Dutta reveals getting ‘badly’ hit by postpartum depression; says, ‘Kafi haalat kharab ho gayi thi’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of depression.

Ishita Dutta, who became a mother in July last year, keeps on sharing heartwarming and valuable insights regarding this new phase in her life through social media posts. In the latest vlog dropped on her YouTube channel, the actress is seen discussing her postpartum journey. While doing so, she disclosed suffering from depression after giving birth to her baby boy, Vaayu.

Ishita Dutta reflects upon her post-pregnancy period

Ishita Dutta began addressing the issue of postnatal depression by stating that though she might receive comments from women saying ‘We have given birth to five children and postpartum depression is aaj kal ke chonchle’, it is real.

The Lashtam Pashtam actress then opened up on facing the medical condition and quoted, “I am sorry but we are going through it. We are experiencing it and not just fabricating stories. So, please if anyone in your life- be it your daughter, daughter-in-law, wife or friend, says that they are feeling emotional, try to understand them. Post delivery, there is a huge disbalance in your hormones and most women go through it. For some it is very intense and for others, it is just a passing phase.”

Take a look at Ishita Dutta’s Instagram post:

Ishita said that she suffered from severe postpartum depression. She narrated, “I would cry for hours not knowing what happened. Additionally, I used to stress out due to Vaayu’s colic issue. So, sab mil milake kafi halat kharab ho gayi thi.”

Talking about how she slipped out of such challenging times, the 33-year-old actress said, “Thankfully, my family is very supportive. They asked me to step out, take a break, even if it was for 10 minutes, a short drive or just a cup of tea. Initially, I found it difficult to leave behind Vaayu, but everyone assured me that he’ll be fine. So, this is something that happened to me. But I got out of it with the help of my husband and family.”

About Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta kicked off her journey in showbiz with a south film titled Chanakyudu. Following this, the actress forayed into TV. She did shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, and Bepanah Pyaar among others. Ishita made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in 2015’s Drishyam.

On the personal front, Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The duo welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental disorder, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘I've decided to cut my hair’: Gauahar Khan explains reason behind her decision to change her hairstyle