Manisha Rani was one of the wild card participants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and eventually emerged as the winner. Her stint on the dance reality show impressed many, and judges were also in awe of her creative dancing acts.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her bond with Shoaib Ibrahim and discussed whether Dipika Kakar tried buttering judges by bringing food to the sets.

Manisha Rani calls her fans 'fanatics'

In a recent talk session with Siddharth Kannan, Manisha Rani elaborated on her experience on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She mentioned having a decent bond with everyone and remarked that she used to have little time on her hands to interact with her co-contestants due to long hours of practice sessions. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner also mentioned that judges usually develop their favorites.

Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim, she said, "Mujhe pata tha ki mere aur Shoaib mein se hi koi jeeetega. Hum dono mein hi takkar ka chal raha tha. Unka bhi YouTube fan following bahut tagda tha, mera bhi bahut tagda tha. Aur wo dance bhi bahut achha karte the, main bhi karti thi. Lekin dil se thoda hota hai na fans ke maamle mein humko lagta tha ki jo mere fans hai na wo bahut kattar fans hain."

"(I knew that one among Shoaib and I would only win. There was tough competition between us. His YouTube fan following was also huge, and mine was huge, too. And he also danced very well, I also did. But deep down, when it comes to fans, I feel that those who are my fans are fanatics)."

Manisha Rani on Dipika Kakar bringing food on sets

Further, in the interview, Manisha Rani revealed that she did not get to eat the food brought by Dipika Kakar on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame remarked that Dipika brought food for the judges, not for the participants, and hence, she did not taste it.

She also openly shared her opinion on whether Dipika attempted to influence Shoaib's fate on the show by cooking meals for the judges.

To this, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner stated, "Mujhe jahan tak lagta hai ki Jhalak ke jo judges the unka feedback bahut hi sahi tha aur bahut hi loyal the. Mujhe lagta hai ki channel bhi ho yaa judges ho, koi kuchh nahi kar sakta hai. I think har show mein the real boss is janta

(I always feel that the feedback given by the judges of Jhalak was very true and very loyal. I feel that even if there is a channel or judges, no one can do anything. I think in every show the real boss is the audience)."

Divulging further, Manisha Rani stated that it is normal for someone to develop their favorites. Taking the interview ahead, the social media personality mentioned that she felt Shoaib Ibrahim was Farah Khan's favorite contestant on the show.

She added, "Mujhe lagta hai hum log ka bhi kaam hota hai kahin na kahin judges ko impress karna. Toh kahin na khain yeh sabka kaam hai; hum ho yaa Shoaib. Sab hi chahenge ki apni taraf se kuchh bhi karein ki judges humse khush rahe.

"(I feel that it is our job to try to impress the judges. So it is everyone's job, whether me or Shoaib. Everyone would like to do something from their side so that the judges remain happy with us)."

For the uninitiated, besides Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim was one of the contestants who reached the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

