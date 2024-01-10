Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra meets Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora; shares candid PICS from reunion

The television industry has witnessed several unbreakable bonds between the celebs. Although many stars venture into Bollywood, their friendship with telly stars does not change. One of the most reliable proofs is the recent meetup of Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and his wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar. The three reunited for dinner and had lots of fun together.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar gives a sneak peek into her reunion with Ridhi Dogra

Taking to her Instagram story, Vinny Arora Dhoopar dropped a few snaps and videos, treating fans with a glimpse of the evening she spent with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ridhi Dogra.

In one of the clips, we see the trio creating special memories as they land goofy poses. They also dropped a short boomerang video that appeared so sweet. Resharing it on her Instagram story, Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Love you both always and forever. Thank you for being mine.”

Have a look at the status:

One of the major highlights of their reunion treat was a special picture that Vinny dedicated to the Jawan actress. The former shared a snapshot tagging Ridhi that showed Vinny hugging her overwhelmingly. The two shell major friendship goals and prove that nothing can replace female friendship.

Further, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife also shared an adorable picture with the three in a single frame. The trio wore ear-to-ear smiles, and the happy faces spoke volumes, thereby proving that the trio of BFFs is unbeatable.

Watch the picture here:

About Ridhi Dogra

The Indian actress has worked in both the film and television industry. Ridhi appeared in several television shows, including Diya Aur Baati Hum and Woh Apna Sa. Besides this, she participated in Nach Baliye 6 as a contestant in 2013.

However, Ridhi Dogra earned a major breakthrough owing to her performance in the Asur series. She shared screens alongside Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi in the crime thriller. She then went on to star in Badtameez Dil, a romantic drama television series created by Ektaa Kapoor. Most recently, the actress was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

