Born and brought up in Delhi, Ridhi Dogra has a special place in her heart for the Capital. At present, she stays in Mumbai because of her profession, however, she never misses a chance to travel to her hometown. Whenever she visits Delhi, she often gives fans and followers a glimpse of her vacation. Now taking some time from her busy schedule, Ridhi has traveled to the place where her heart is.

Ridhi Dogra visits Delhi:

A few hours back, Ridhi Dogra treated her followers and fans by sharing some beautiful pictures on her social media handle. Living her peaceful life, Ridhi looks gorgeous in a floral printed pink and white ethnic outfit. In these pictures, the actress is seen posing in a serene park as she gets clicked. There are a few candid shots as well which look extremely beautiful. Sharing these snaps, Ridhi wrote, "दिल्ली की वाइब."

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's post here-

Ridhi Dogra's social media account is a treat to her fans as she never skips a chance to keep her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. From glamourous snaps from her photoshoot to her personal life and professional life, the Jawan actress has offered a sneak peek into all her important activities.

Speaking about her last work, the actress shone like a star after playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Jawan. Her impressive acting mettle gained her immense fame and compliments from audiences and critics as well. During the press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan even expressed his wish to collaborate with Ridhi again in the future.

Looking back at Ridhi Dogra's work in Television:

Ridhi Dogra rose to fame with her breakthrough performance in the TV series Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? In the show, she played the lead role and her portrayal of a strong and opinionated woman won her many accolades. She also appeared in other popular shows like Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Woh Apna Sa, and many others.

Besides Television, Ridhi has starred in a number of popular web series, including Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, The Married Woman, and TVF Pitchers. In addition to showcasing her exceptional acting talent, Ridhi has also been actively endorsing brands and appearing in commercials.

