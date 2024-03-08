Today is the day to celebrate womanhood – International Women's Day. This day is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of women and promoting gender equality. On this special occasion, we reached out to Shraddha Arya, who plays the character of Preeta in the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya. The talented actress shared her thoughts about Women's Day with us.

Shraddha Arya on Women's Day

Shraddha Arya said, "In a world where women continue to break barriers, challenge norms, and strive for equality, International Women's Day serves as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and unwavering determination of women everywhere. Let's take this day to honor the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives, inspired us with their resilience, and paved the way for future generations."

Have a look at a recent post of Shraddha Arya from the sets of Kundali Bhagya-

The Tumhari Pakhi actress added, "As we recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women, we should also be breaking down institutional barriers, promoting inclusivity, and advocating for gender equality in all areas of society. Here's to the pioneering women who challenge norms, break through obstacles, and redefine the true meaning of empowerment. Happy International Women's Day!"

More about Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya has not only charmed the small screen with her performances in various TV shows but has also graced the silver screen. The Kundali Bhagya actress has even worked with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Shraddha is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Naggal on November 16, 2021, and has been a part of Kundali Bhagya since 2017.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started airing in the year 2021. Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura were roped in as the lead trio. However, over time, Dheeraj and Manit departed from the show, while Arya continues to be an integral part of the series.

