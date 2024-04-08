Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is currently busy with his show, Rabb Se Hai Dua, often takes to social media to share glimpses of his life behind the cameras. The actor, a doting father, treats his fans to videos and photos of his family moments. One such example is the recent video posted on his profile where he is seen at the shopping mall with his son. He revealed that it was his son’s new favorite thing to do. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his and his son’s new favorite thing to do

The video posted on social media shows that Dheeraj Dhoopar had a relaxing Sunday with his family. Yesterday, he posted a video that showed him and his son going up the escalator and coming down instantly. As he pointed to his son, that the video is captured, the little one adorably waves his hand. We are sure wife Vinny was behind the camera capturing his two favorite boys. The video showing the two holding hands is too cute to miss.

Watch Dheeraj Dhoopar’s video here:

The fun video is uploaded with the caption, “Our new favourite thing to do is climb up & down the escalators !! #SundayFunday.”

Reaction of netizens

Dhoopar's Rabb Se Hai Dua co-star Aditi Sharma commented on the video, ‘hahaha so cute.“ Fans of the Kundali Bhagya actor also expressed how cute the father-son duo looks. One user wrote, ”Daddy’s boy, adorable son and father!” Another commented, “So cute and adorable! Love the video.” A few netizens also reminisced about doing the same with their little ones in the mall.

For those who do not know, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August 2022. The couple got married in 2016.

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is best known for his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. Other shows to his acting credits include serials such as Kasturi, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, to name a few. Currently, he is playing the male lead in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua.

