Dheeraj Dhoopar has been entertaining the fans with his back-to-back projects. The talented actor often tries to take up different roles and has proven himself as a versatile actor. After playing the bad guy in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, Dheeraj is back to playing the righteous main lead post-generation leap in Rabb Se Hai Dua.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke at length about signing the show, learning Urdu diction, shooting with Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor, and more. Read on the interview below:

What made you sign Rabb Se Hai Dua?

The Kundali Bhagya actor said, "I found the character very interesting and something new for me. The show already has its fanbase and getting into an ongoing show is a challenge for me and to be honest, I love taking up challenges. I want to keep working and keep trying out different things and that is what I am doing."

What was your wife Vinny Arora's reaction to the show and your performance?

Dheeraj revealed, "She (Vinny) loved me as Subhaan in the show. She says that this character offers me a lot of scope to perform and gives a new identity to my personality. Before every character, I do or take up, Vinny and I discuss the character in depth and then take a call."

This is the first time you are playing a Muslim. How easy or difficult is it to have the mannerisms correct?

The Naagin actor added, "I spoke to a lot of my Muslim friends and actors with whom I have worked before and spoke to them about the smallest gestures and words that can be used. It is definitely something different and very exciting to be a part of. I won't say that it is difficult at all but it is different. There are some very small gestures and mannerisms that I felt as an actor I need to imbibe for this role and that is what I have done."

Did you take workshops or do some homework to get your Urdu right?

Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "Not workshops as such, like every other character that I have played, for this one too I worked on myself. I started living the character and I worked on the smallest of the things that I can use to enhance the character. I worked on my Urdu diction to get into the character. Not that I am speaking the entire time in Urdu but it definitely helps to enhance the character."

Your experience shooting with Yesha and Seerat?

Sharing further, Dheeraj revealed, "We bonded really well on the first day of shooting. We are still bonding as a team but definitely seem to be a great team to work with."

After playing a dark character in Saubhagyawati Bhav 2, do you think it will be difficult for people to accept you as Subhaan?

"I don't think so. After Kundali Bhagya this is my third project and with every project that I have done people have always appreciated me for the roles that I have played. So, I don't think people will find it tough to accept me as Subhaan."

More about Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional life

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg followed by shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others. He got recognition with his stint in Sasural Simar Ka and since then, there has been no looking back for the dapper actor.

He bagged the lead role in Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya. He also tried his hands on various genres of projects wherein he proved his mettle as a performer. Shows like Naagin 5 and Sherdil Shergill strengthened his credibility as an actor.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's personal life

Dheeraj got married to Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg actress Vinny Arora in 2016 and welcomed a baby boy in the year 2022. The couple never shies away from posting mushy pictures on the internet. Their family pictures are always a treat to watch.

The current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua revolves around Subhaan proposing to Mannat, however, Dua rejects his proposal to her and states that they can never get married. Meanwhile, Ibadat who has feelings for Subhaan is affected by his proposal to Mannat.

The season 2 of Rabb Se Hai Dua features actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Seerat Kapoor, Yesha Rughani, and Raymon Kakar among others.