Baisakhi is one of the most beautiful festivals in the Indian culture. Punjabi across the world celebrate this festival with a lot of zeal. It is a celebration of new beginnings and harvest; it holds a special place for Punjab and the Sikh community. On this day, Punjabis celebrate with family, express gratitude, and seek blessings from God.

On the special occasion of Baisakhi, Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared his thoughts on the festival, childhood memories, and more. Read on to know more.

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about Baisakhi

Dheeraj Dhoopar who essays the role of Subhaan in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua said, "The Baisakhi festival holds Dheeraj Dhoopar who essays the role of Subhaan in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua said, “The Baisakhi festival holds profound significance in my life. It is primarily celebrated as a spring harvest festival in Northern India. Being a Punjabi, I love to dress up and celebrate nature's bounty with some Punjabi delicacies, from Rajma Chawal to refreshing lassi."

He added, "Reminiscing about my childhood, I recall joyous celebrations held within the confines of our home, followed by vibrant communal gatherings in the evening, where exuberant dances filled the air with boundless energy and fervor. Additionally, each year on this auspicious occasion, I make it a point to visit the Gurdwara, seeking blessings from Baba Ji. This year as well, I will do the same, and celebrate it with my family.”

About Dheeraj Dhoopar

After winning the hearts of the viewers in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Naagin, Sherdil Shergil, and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen playing the character of Subhaan Siddiqui in Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. The actor is getting praised for his performance in the show.

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very happy Baisakhi!

